SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regrow Ag today, on its 8th anniversary, shared details about new product updates that were developed to enable large-scale and food companies to take informed climate action, reduce greenhouse emissions and build resilience across the food system.

Agriculture continues to be one of the leading sources of climate pollutants, contributing an estimated 26 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. However, climate-smart practices like regenerative farming can help mitigate agriculture's impact on climate, while building resilience across the agrifood value chain.

In order to promote climate-smart farming practices, companies across the value chain are building regenerative agriculture programs and investing in regenerative practices. However, developing regenerative investment strategies and tracking program impact requires analyzing a large amount of data, including grower practices and on-farm emissions over large sourcing regions. This can be a hurdle for many companies looking to scale climate-smart farming.

Regrow's Agriculture Resilience platform measures and monitors the impact of sustainable farming practices and empowers the development of regenerative agriculture programs through Sustainability Insights and its MRV platform. The company has recently upgraded these products to give leaders an even more comprehensive and actionable view into emissions and program performance.

Regrow's Spatial Exploration enhancement for Sustainability Insights gives sustainability managers deeper insight into their supply regions and carbon abatement potential. Spatial Exploration introduces an intuitive geospatial heat map that visualizes practice adoption-such as cover cropping and tillage-and emissions outcomes across the United States, Canada, and Europe. This tool enables data-driven scenario analysis and investment planning, aligning cross-functional teams with a shared visual resource providing a truly unprecedented level of visibility into a company's agricultural emissions and production risks.

Additionally, Regrow's new MonitorML capability eases the need for direct data submission from growers. Powered by remote sensing, AI, and machine learning, MonitorML autonomously collects precise field-level data across supply sheds, capturing critical insights like accurate field boundaries, observed practices, crop rotations - all inputs to annual updates to commodity and location-specific emissions factors. This innovation not only reduces the need for grower data input but also provides third party-validated data essential for scalable, robust program validation. With recent updates, MonitorML now covers 80 percent more fields and 60 percent more acres in the continental US, making it a powerful tool for scaling regenerative programs seamlessly and effectively.

These updates will accelerate the progress Regrow customers are making to advance agriculture resilience globally. Today the company monitors farming practices and emissions on 1.4 billion acres of agricultural land worldwide, and more than 800,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent have already been pulled out of the atmosphere and stored in agricultural soils (a natural process, when soils are healthy) through Regrow programs.

As a result of its industry contributions and innovative technology, Regrow was named to MARS' Unreasonable Foo collaboration, an inaugural cohort of companies positioned to redefine food systems. Further endorsement of Regrow's ability to scale corporate actions that decarbonize supply chains was reflected in its ranking as number 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Regrow's CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Anastasia Volkova, commented,“Collaboration across the value chain is how we will close the impact gap in agriculture. Integral to making that happen are technologies that uncover critical information to support evidence-based decision-making and planning. Regrow's MonitorML and Spatial Exploration product updates are true unlocks of the next level success of regenerative ag programs, especially as they continue to address diverse requirements of a wide range of stakeholders. We are eager to share these updates today as a continuation of our momentum over the last 8 years and as an indication of our innovation to come.”

Regrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today's leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow's rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Kellanova. With Regrow's Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company's list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

