Sodexo - Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From November 4 To November 8, 2024


11/13/2024 11:01:15 AM

Regulated Information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 13, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM NOVEMBER 4 TO NOVEMBER 8, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume
(in number of shares) 		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros) 		Market
04/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,885 80.3259 XPAR
04/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 18,514 80.2322 CEUX
04/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,728 80.2311 TQEX
04/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,656 80.3276 AQEU
05/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 9,380 81.1744 XPAR
05/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 10,060 81.2303 CEUX
05/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,081 81.1752 TQEX
05/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,338 81.2731 AQEU
06/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,866 82.9267 XPAR
06/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,601 82.918 CEUX
06/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 551 82.9377 TQEX
06/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 241 82.95 AQEU
07/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 11,567 82.8065 XPAR
07/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 10,827 82.8115 CEUX
07/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,067 82.8007 TQEX
07/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,780 82.7827 AQEU
08/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,727 82.9502 XPAR
08/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,421 82.9234 CEUX
08/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 752 82.8999 TQEX
08/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 647 82.9024 AQEU
Total 101,689 81.5404

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures

  • 23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues
  • 423,000 employees on August 31, 2024
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served every day
  • 11.2 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as of October 23, 2024)

