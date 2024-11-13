Canadian Organization Mriya Aid Sends 30Th Shipment Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OTTAWA, ONTARIO , CANADA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Canadian non-profit organization Mriya Aid has sent a shipping container with humanitarian aid to Ukraine - this time for frontline civilian hospitals and military units. The shipment arrived in Ukraine and will be distributed to frontline hospitals this week.

This shipment is part of a $10 million aid effort the organization has provided over the past few years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It includes medical equipment that is in high demand in frontline hospitals in Ukraine. Much of the equipment in this shipment was donated by Canadian hospitals.

The lifesaving supplies and equipment is expected to help Ukrainian medics and clinics working in the hottest spots in eastern Ukraine to significantly improve the diagnosis and speed of medical care for civilians and military personnel. Mriya Aid's local partner in Ukraine, the charity Help Ukraine 22 Operation Palyanytsya which supplies frontline hospitals, will help Mriya Aid distribute this aid efficiently to Ukrainian hospitals with an urgent need.

The equipment to be delivered to the frontline hospitals includes:

- Diagnostic ultrasound systems

- Hospital beds

- Patient transport beds

- Wheeled tables for patients

- Pediatric wheelchair with multi mobility function and other mobility devices

- Essential consumables and medical supplies for surgery and intensive care

- Kitchen equipment, blankets and first aid kits

- Mriya Aid is also providing almost 700 life-saving CAT 7th generation tourniquets to be distributed by the Ukrainian organization Freedom Friends to Ukrainian Defence Forces and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

- This week Mriya Aid also delivered 1000 CAT 7th generation tourniquets to the Ukrainian organization Initiative E+ for onward distribution.

QUOTATION:

"According to the United Nations, 14 million people in Ukraine are in need of aid. People need food, medicine and first aid. The medical system in Ukraine is under extreme strain, especially in clinics near the front lines, which are often targeted by the Russians. That is why we are donating vital equipment to the areas that need it most to strengthen their ability to save lives and treat the wounded," said CEO and Chair of the board of Mriya Aid Lesya Granger.

”We have been working closely with hospitals in the east and south since the start of the invasion to provide medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and hygiene items that are in short supply. Thanks to our partnership with Mriya Aid, we will be delivering this latest shipment to those hospitals as well as to frontline medics to help save lives,” noted Brian Mefford, President, Help Ukraine 22 Operation Palyanytsya.

“When medical aid arrives in Ukraine, we're reminded by our partners of the many lives this aid saves. For each life saved, all our time and effort is worth it,” said Mark Paine, Mriya Aid medical aid team lead.

KEY FACTS:

●40-foot shipping container filled with medical humanitarian aid for Ukraine

●30th shipment to Ukraine since February 2022 which is the 11th full-sized shipping container and the 5th shipping container sent specifically to partnering Ukrainian NGO Help Ukraine 22 Operation Palyanytsya for onward distribution.

●More than 7850 kg of aid.

●Part of 86,700 kg (95 tons) of humanitarian aid sent by Mriya Aid since 2022.

●Over 6000 North American-produced tourniquets delivered by Mriya Aid to Ukraine since 2022.

●In addition to the 11 shipping containers, Mriya Aid has sent 19 air shipments of humanitarian aid since 2022.

ABOUT MRIYA AID:

Mriya Aid was founded in February 2022 by Canadian defence, security and management professionals. They named their organization after the world's largest aircraft, the Ukrainian-built An-225 Mriya, which used to fly humanitarian aid shipments to various countries around the world. In February 2022, Russia's armed forces bombed this plane, so the Canadians decided to name their mission to help Ukraine after it. Since the first days of the war, they have focused on supporting the military to ensure survival both at the individual level on the frontlines and at the societal level through medical infrastructure and support in communities affected by war.

