Activate. Celebrate. Transform: Honoring the Past, Creating an Equitable Future Through Community, Culture, and Cuisine for the 250th

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHILADELPHIA250, the independent nonprofit organization driving the city's celebration of America's 250th anniversary, will today announce new details at its

Third Annual "Countdown to 250" gala event, an ambitious Neighborhood Gateway Initiative to spotlight Philadelphia's neighborhoods, residents and iconic destinations, with a showcase of Philadelphia's diverse culinary scene. Held at the historic Girard College, this extraordinary evening will kick off the final stretch of preparations for the Semiquincentennial celebrations in 2026.

Topped off by an appearance by First Lady Jill Biden,

the organization, in a groundbreaking announcement, will reveal plans for eleven neighborhood gateways across the city, ensuring the 250th anniversary creates a positive, lasting impact on Philadelphia's communities for both the people who live there and those who visit. This initiative embodies the organization's commitment to "activate, celebrate, and transform our communities." – a slogan that captures the essence of its mission.

"It's crucial that we look back to move forward," said Danielle DiLeo Kim, CEO of PHILADELPHIA250. "Our Neighborhood Gateway Initiative will honor Philadelphia's rich past while empowering communities to shape a more dynamic and equitable future. This is about creating a legacy that extends far beyond 2026."

The Honorable Ed Rendell, former Governor of Pennsylvania and PHILADELPHIA250 Chair, added, "Philadelphia has always been at the forefront of American progress. With these neighborhood gateways, we're not just celebrating history – we're making it. This initiative will ensure that the spirit of 1776 continues to inspire and transform our communities for generations to come."

Emceed by 6abc's Christie

Ileto and featuring VIP appearances, the gala promises to be a feast for the senses, including:



Culinary delights from a dozen acclaimed chefs representing many different Philadelphia neighborhoods, each offering their signature dishes

Live performances by local musicians and a choir showcasing the city's vibrant music scene

The grand reveal of the Neighborhood Gateway locations and the introduction of PHILADELPHIA250's Community Advisory Committee

Interactive exhibits showcasing plans for 2026

Silent and live auctions featuring unique items and experiences Exclusive VIP experiences for special guests

"The Countdown is a celebration of Philadelphia's past, present, and future," DiLeo Kim continued. "By bringing together diverse culinary talents, local musicians, and community leaders, we're creating a microcosm of what makes our city great. It's a taste of the inclusive, vibrant celebration we're planning for 2026."

PHILADELPHIA250's unique "By the People, For All People" approach provides a framework for diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals. The organization's initiatives are structured around contemporary applications of themes from the Declaration of Independence – revolutionary actions, the pursuit of happiness, people's histories, and shared prosperity.

Event Details:

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: Girard College, 2101 S College Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Tickets for the "Countdown to 250" gala are on sale now. For more information about the event, the Neighborhood Gateway Initiative, and PHILADELPHIA250's other initiatives, visit



About PHILADELPHIA250:

PHILADELPHIA250 is an independent nonprofit organization formed to create a people-driven movement so that the 250th is a collective, inclusive moment for the City of Philadelphia, the country, and the world. Through its "By the People,

For All People" approach, PHILADELPHIA250 provides the structure needed for multiple diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals, organized around contemporary applications of themes from the Declaration of Independence.

