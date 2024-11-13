Ruko Unveils F11PRO 2 Drone With Advanced Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruko is excited to announce the launch of its latest drone model, the F11PRO 2, now available on . Building on the success of its predecessor, the F11PRO, which has sold over 71,000 units since its debut in October 2019, the F11PRO 2 introduces several enhancements.



New Ruko F11PRO 2 drone

Enhanced User Experience with Advanced Features

The newly released Ruko F11PRO 2 not only continues Ruko's commitment to high-quality imaging technology but also enhances the user experience with longer flight times and increased operational range," said Charlene, Senior Marketing Expert at Ruko.

Whether you're documenting family gatherings or outdoor adventures, this drone inspires creativity, turning everyday moments into cinematic masterpieces. Equipped with a 6K camera and 4K/30fps video capabilities, the F11PRO 2 enables users to create personalized short films that capture unique experiences. Its high-quality Sony lens delivers exceptional image quality, capturing finer details and richer textures in every shot. The 3-axis brushless gimbal ensures superior stability and smooth footage, with enhanced wind resistance for professional-level aerial captures.

The F11PRO 2 is also designed for extended adventures, offering a total flight time of 70 minutes with two batteries, each lasting 35 minutes. Its impressive 10,000-foot long-range transmission and stable digital connection enable users to explore the great outdoors with ease.

In addition, the F11PRO 2 includes more advanced features that further enhance the flying experience. Night Mode facilitates aerial adventures after dark, ensuring stunning night photography with captivating visuals, supported by frame retention technology. The F11PRO 2 offers intelligent GPS flight modes as well, including follow-me, orbit flight, cruise control, and waypoint planning. With the F11PRO 2, creative possibilities are limitless.

This new model will be part of Ruko's Black Friday promotion from November 21 to December 2, offering a special 15% discount.

Founded on the principle of " Connecting Family, Creating Joy ," Ruko is dedicated to designing safe, easy-to-use, and fun products. Ruko offers something suitable for everyone, from beginners to drone enthusiasts and children, making it an ideal companion for joyful family moments. For more information about Ruko's innovative offerings, please visit .

