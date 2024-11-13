Imagine Releases Third Article In Trends Series, Showcasing Expertise In Experiential Marketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In their transformative thinking within the creative and experiential marketing industry, Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, highlights its expertise and forward-thinking strategies with the release of the third article in their trends series. This latest installment highlights Imagine's innovative approach and their state-of-the-art Imagine Studio and prototype lab.

Imagine's newest trends piece,“The Best Design Strategies Top Retailers are Using to Win,” provides actionable insights for retailers to drive traffic and enhance customer loyalty. It explores how retailers can reimagine their brick-and-mortar experiences through strategic décor, intelligent value-based offerings, and innovative theft mitigation techniques. With a focus on optimizing store layouts, leveraging data for foot traffic analysis, and creating engaging in-store experiences, this article is supported by Imagine's under one roof approach from ideation to execution.

Imagine Studio and Prototype Lab

Imagine Studio fills a critical market need by offering integrated talent for both digital and physical experiences. With on-site rapid prototyping, Imagine Studio can quickly develop and create striking designs that foster brand loyalty and maximize consumer engagement. This approach has revolutionized in-store marketing for the retail, hospitality, and food service industries. This strategy not only enhances operational efficiencies but also offers an all-encompassing solution, reducing the need for multiple partners and significantly cutting costs. Retailers can now benefit from streamlined workflows, access to top-tier creative minds, and faster market execution.

“Our latest trends piece highlights the innovative strategies retailers can use to transform their spaces and drive customer traffic. Imagine Studio's unique integration of creative and production capabilities allows us to support retailers from concept to execution, ensuring every aspect of the customer experience is optimized. By leveraging our expertise in design, prototyping, and trend analysis, we help retailers create engaging and efficient environments that not only attract customers but also foster loyalty,” said Don McKenzie, CEO of Imagine.

Expertise Across Retail Markets

Imagine's team of over 100 creative experts brings broad skill sets and credentialing across various retail markets, from fashion and electronics to grocery and luxury goods. This expertise allows Imagine to uniquely serve retail clients both domestically and internationally.

Efficiency Meets Creativity

Imagine Studio operates with a“non-agency” approach, offering unparalleled flexibility whether starting from scratch with trend analysis and creative development or stepping in for prototyping and execution. Retailers can also access Imagine's in-store marketing platform, Dotti, which delivers promotional materials with complete control, visibility, and efficiency, eliminating redundancies and waste.

Download the full trends report here.

For more information, please contact Terry Monday

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out of home, fulfillment & kitting. With a customer technology stack powered by Dotti, a single, flexible platform designed to manage even the most complex in-store marketing programs and a collection of talented designers and innovators in Imagine Studio, all backed with powerhouse print and digital production capabilities Imagine has the solution. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or .