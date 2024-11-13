HIP Video Promo Presents: Michael Vincent Quattro Releases Brand New Music Video I NEED YOUR LOVE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Toronto Michael Vincent Quattro drops electrifying new single "I NEED YOUR LOVE"

TORONTO, CANADA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Being an award-winning Canadian artist and having over half a million streams on Spotify is surely impressive, but having the earworms to back up the buzz is, to the true creative, always the key to continued success, Some singer-songwriters are content to rest on their laurels, others forge ahead with an unrivaled vitality in the face of adversity. Happy warrior Micheal Vincent Quattro is an artist like that, The Toronto-based singer was originally encouraged to begin learning music on the accordion, before finally finding his groove on his keys. Growing up beside neighborhood rock bands and fellow musicians, Quattro spent his youth writing and rehearsing with bandmates. It was clear from early on, that Michael had the goods. His talents were noticed in 2023 by music mogul Mark S. Berry at Sony/AMG, and with a new contract and rekindled resolve, Quatro is loaded for Canadian Black Bear.

Despite finding success on worldwide radio charts, Quattro's recent dealings with loss deeply impacted his music. Both his mother and sister lost battles to terminal cancer, causing him to take a necessary sabbatical from the music business. His father also succumbed to his fight with dementia and Quattro's spiritual, otherworldly gem“Up To Heaven,” was dedicated to him. Though Quattro continued to write music, he refrained from releases until his festive 2018 holiday release“A Christmas Gift of Love,” and his 2020 touching ballad“Save Our World,” which gave voice to the voiceless on a planet torn asunder.

For Quattro's latest single, Grammy-nominated Swedish producer, Stonebridge creates a superbly crafted, fully realized remix of Quattro's electronic single“I Need Your Love.” Featuring multi-Juno award winner Simone Denny and produced by Juno award winner Eddie Bullen, smooth vocals and an exceptionally ear-catching beat propel the track with rockets on its wagon, Quattro tells the story of simply loving someone and needing their energy by one's side.“I Need Your Love,” is vibrant, fun, and club-ready! Though not all of Quattro's songs are directly influenced by the women in his life, knowing the struggles of relationships has gifted Quattro the knack for writing love songs no matter what stage of life he is in.“It is no different than a movie writer,” says Quattro.“It doesn't always have to be a true story.”

There is no more cosmopolitan and musically expressive stronghold in the Great White North than Toronto. Accomplished actress Helin Durmaz joined Quattro and video producer, Ricardo Brown to create the ultimate story of sensuality and flirtation. Quattro and Durmaz display effortless chemistry on camera, capturing romantic dinner dates, breezy drives, and cocktail parties.“Love is love and everyone needs it,” says Quattro. He looks forward to a much busier year in 2025, with a roster of songs that he can't wait to unleash the world!

