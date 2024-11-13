(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Vote on the Plans by December 16, 2024
NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by
Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC regarding the Imerys Talc and Cyprus Mines Bankruptcy Cases.
If you have a Talc Personal Injury Claim , your rights are affected by
an upcoming vote on the plans of reorganization ("Plans") as part of bankruptcy proceedings of Imerys
Talc
America,
Inc., Imerys
Talc
Vermont,
Inc., and Imerys
Talc Canada Inc., and potentially Imerys
Talc Italy S.p.A
(the
"Imerys Debtors") and Cyprus Mines Corporation (the "Cyprus Debtor").
Capitalized terms used but not defined here have the meanings ascribed to
them in the Plans, which are available at IandCtalc .
The Imerys Debtors and the Cyprus Debtor filed Disclosure Statements
(available at IandCtalc ) that contain information to help you decide how to vote on the Plans. Both Disclosure Statements propose that a single combined trust be established to which all current and future Talc Personal Injury Claims will be channeled and resolved according to Trust Distribution Procedures. If you have a Talc Personal Injury Claim, your legal rights are affected if the Plans are approved.
The Imerys Tort Claimants' Committee, the Cyprus Tort Claimants'
Committee, and the representatives of future talc claimants for each of the
Imerys Debtors and the Cyprus Debtor support the Plans. Anyone with
Claims and Equity Interests in all other Classes are assumed to accept the
Plans because they are not affected by Plans or they support the Plans.
If you have a Talc Personal Injury Claim , you or your attorney are
entitled to receive a ballot to vote on one or both of the Plans.
Your ballot
must be received by Kroll Restructuring
Administration LLC no later than December 16, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time . If you are unsure that your attorney can vote on your behalf, please ask your attorney.
If you have a Talc Personal Injury Claim against the
Imerys Debtors and/or the Cyprus Debtor, it is assumed that you consent to the "Releases by Holders of Claims" set forth in Article
XII
of
the
Imerys Plan
and/or
the
Cyprus
Plan,
as applicable, if any of the following are true:
you vote to accept the applicable Plan,
you vote against the applicable Plan, and you do not opt out of the releases in such Plan, or
you are entitled to vote on a Plan, but you do not vote and do not opt out of the releases in such Plan (subject to certain limitations described in the Plans).
Please read the Plans and other Plan Documents carefully for details about
how the Plans will affect your rights if approved.
You
have
the
right
to
object
to
one
or
both
of
the
Plans.
The
deadline
to
file an objection is March 26, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern
Time . There are requirements that must be followed to file an objection, which are set forth in the Voting Procedures Orders. Objections received after the deadline may not be considered by the Bankruptcy Court and may be deemed overruled without further notice.
This is only a summary . For additional information, including obtaining the Disclosure Statements and Plans for review, obtaining solicitation packages with ballots to vote, and other documents, please contact Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC at:
WRITE :
Imerys Ballot Processing Center
c/o Kroll Restructuring Administration, LLC
850 Third Avenue, Suite 412
Brooklyn, New York 11232
Cyprus Ballot Processing Center
c/o Kroll Restructuring Administration, LLC
850 Third Avenue, Suite 412
Brooklyn, New York 11232
CALL: (844) 514-9092 (U.S./Canada, Toll-Free), +1 (646) 777-2352 (International, Toll-Free)
VISIT: IandCtalc
EMAIL: [email protected]
