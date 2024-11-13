(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Scientific Solutions, a temperature-controlled storage and company exclusively serving the life sciences industry, today announced the development of state-of-the-art cGMP facilities at Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in North Carolina and Shannon Airport (SNN) in County Clare, Ireland.

These developments have been supported by a landmark $1.5 billion commitment from GID, a vertically integrated real estate investor, owner, operator, and developer. The two strategic locations will establish the first life sciences-dedicated direct global gateway, central to Frontier Scientific Solutions' vision to create streamlined shipping lanes – this one initially between North America and Europe – for time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. The facilities in both locations will also bring further financial and supply chain management benefits to clients through designation as Free Trade Zones (FTZ).

The announcement was made during a press event held at Wilmington International Airport, where Frontier Scientific Solutions unveiled plans for the scale and impact of its global gateway model, which will enable companies in life sciences to transport time and temperature-sensitive materials in significantly shorter timeframes, with fewer touchpoints, less risk, while operating more sustainably.

Steve Uebele, CEO of Frontier Scientific Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to announce this transformative partnership with the airports at Wilmington and Shannon, enabled by GID's investment. Our initiative disrupts the life science supply chain market – promoting zero product losses, increasing sustainability, and directly saving lives – and it marks the first step in Frontier's goal to become the market-leading solutions provider."

The investment will fund the construction of cGMP-compliant, temperature-controlled storage facilities housed at Shannon and within the FTZ at Wilmington. FTZ designation offers streamlined customs and FDA processing, duty deferral, and operational efficiencies critical for the efficient and secure distribution of life sciences products across international borders.

"GID's commitment underscores our dedication to developing cutting-edge infrastructure that meets the specialized needs of the life sciences industry," said Greg Bates, President & CEO of GID. "The new facilities in Wilmington and Shannon will create an unparalleled logistics network between the U.S. and Europe, empowering companies to deliver critical healthcare products with unmatched speed and precision."

Frontier Scientific Solutions' live case studies consistently demonstrated a reduction of days to weeks in the transportation and waiting times for temperature-sensitive shipments. Providing the industry with direct distribution makes this global gateway model faster, reducing exposure to temperature excursions, risk from unnecessary touchpoints, and carbon emissions. It will set a new benchmark for quality, speed, and environmental responsibility.

Wilmington International Airport Director Jeffrey Bourk said, "This investment reinforces Wilmington's position as a key logistics hub for the life sciences industry. We are located in the middle of the East Coast with great highway access, minutes to NC Port, and close proximity to Research Triangle Park (RTP), the largest research park in the U.S. Through this partnership with Frontier Scientific Solutions – combined with direct runway access and Foreign Trade Zone benefits – ILM is now poised to play a crucial role in advancing the global biopharmaceutical supply chain."

Commenting on its role in the project, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said, "Shannon Airport has a long history of pioneering innovative solutions in aviation and logistics. At The Shannon Airport Group, we pride ourselves on providing property solutions for foreign direct investment companies and are delighted that Frontier Scientific Solutions and its state-of-the-art cGMP facilities will be joining our family of over 300 companies on our Shannon Airport Business Park. This major investment represents a significant leap forward for Ireland's reputation as a hub for the global life sciences industry. We are proud to be part of this exciting project, which will create a groundbreaking gateway for life sciences products between North America and Europe."

The state-of-the-art facilities at ILM and SNN will be linked by a direct lane dedicated exclusively to life sciences materials, with flight operations set to begin early next year. Additionally, Frontier Scientific Solutions offers the fastest direct ocean lane from North Carolina to Cork, achieving delivery in just 12 days. With this new infrastructure, Frontier is disrupting the market by enabling faster deliveries with reduced risk – directly contributing to saving lives.

