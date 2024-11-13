Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
Date
11/13/2024 10:31:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol“LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2025 to the holders of record on December 12, 2024.
Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857
MENAFN13112024004107003653ID1108882225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.