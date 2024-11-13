Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol“LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2025 to the holders of record on December 12, 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.