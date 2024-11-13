Global Recyclable Cups Market Set To Reach USD 974.2 Million By 2034, Driven By Growing Sustainability Efforts | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As global awareness of environmental sustainability rises, businesses and consumers are shifting away from plastic products due to their harmful ecological impact. This trend, supported by governmental regulations, is fostering a growing preference for eco-friendly packaging solutions, including paper cups with biodegradable coatings. Innovations such as PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate)-coated cups align with this shift, offering a more sustainable alternative without compromising performance. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recyclable cups is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 578 million in 2024. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% , reaching USD 974.2 million by 2034. This growth is largely driven by the increasing global focus on sustainability and the efforts of businesses, particularly within the food and beverage sector, to reduce their carbon footprint. As sustainability becomes a key priority for businesses worldwide, companies are increasingly adopting recyclable cups to not only reduce their environmental impact but also enhance their brand image. These eco-friendly solutions are gaining traction, with companies actively educating customers on the benefits of choosing recyclable cups over conventional alternatives. This growing awareness among consumers is fueling demand for recyclable cups across various industries. In addition to the food and beverage sector, event organizers and catering businesses have emerged as some of the largest consumers of recyclable cups. With the rise of large-scale festivals, concerts, and sporting events, these companies are prioritizing waste reduction. The adoption of recyclable cups at such events helps minimize waste while also promoting sustainability initiatives to attendees. Understanding the Recyclable Cups Market The Recyclable Cups Market refers to the industry segment involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of cups that are designed to be recyclable. These cups are typically made from materials like paper, cardboard, or certain plastics that can be processed and reused after their initial use, as opposed to single-use items that contribute to waste. "The recyclable cups market is experiencing strong growth as consumers and businesses prioritize sustainability. With increasing environmental concerns and stricter regulations, the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is set to rise. Innovations in materials and design will continue to drive the shift towards more sustainable options in the beverage and foodservice industries." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Regional Insights into the Recyclable Cups Market

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 5.50% China 5.20% Thailand 4.80% South Korea 2.80% The United States 3.10%

Key Takeaways from the Recyclable Cups Market:



The global recyclable cups market was valued at USD 477.6 million in 2019 and grew to USD 561.4 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 4.1% during the historical period.

China's recyclable cups market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is anticipated to grow at a more moderate CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

India is projected to be the market leader in recyclable cups, with a strong CAGR of 5.5% over the assessment period.

Plastic is predicted to dominate as the primary material in recyclable cups, holding a 57.2% value share in 2024. The commercial sector is estimated to lead the end-use market, accounting for 51.9% of the value share in 2024.

Challenges Faced by the Recyclable Cups Market

: Different regions and brands may use varying materials and designs for recyclable cups, leading to confusion and inefficiencies in recycling processes. A lack of standardized materials makes it difficult to ensure proper recycling and composting.: Many recyclable cups, particularly those with plastic liners , are often contaminated with food or drink residues. This contamination reduces the quality of recyclables and makes the cups harder to process, leading to higher disposal costs or them being sent to landfills.: Not all regions have the infrastructure or systems in place to effectively collect, sort, and recycle recyclable cups. The absence of efficient recycling facilities or systems can result in lower recycling rates for these products.: Despite the availability of recyclable cups, many consumers are unaware of the proper disposal methods. Lack of education on how to correctly dispose of recyclable cups contributes to contamination and reduces the overall recycling rate.: The production cost of recyclable cups is often higher compared to traditional single-use cups made from non-recyclable materials. Additionally, there may be a lack of widespread availability of eco-friendly alternatives, which could discourage businesses from switching to recyclable cup options.









Competition Outlook

The rivalry in this market is fierce. Companies in this sector, particularly those with a substantial presence, are focusing on innovation. Their primary product line includes cups manufactured from plant-based or recyclable materials. While sustainable cups are becoming increasingly popular, end consumers are hesitant to utilize them because to their high cost.

Key Manufacturers in the Recyclable Cups Market



Huhtamaki Oyj

Detmold Group

WestRock Company

Dart Container Corporation

Pactiv LLC

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Genpak LLC

Lollicup USA Inc.

International Paper Company

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Benders Paper Cups

Golden Paper Cups Manufacturing Co. LLC

Dispo International

Hosti GmbH

Printed Cup Company

Ball Corporation

SHINING Aluminum Packaging Co., ltd.

CEE Schisler Packaging Solutionss

PACCOR Berry Global Inc.

Industry Updates



In 2024, DiFOLD launched the Origami Cup, a collapsible, leakproof reusable cup designed for hot and cold beverages. Weighing only 80g, it features a triangular folding pattern for compact storage and is made from durable thermoplastic elastomers and polypropylene, promoting sustainability and recyclability in packaging solutions.

In August 2024, Delta Air Lines announced plans to replace single-use plastic cups with recyclable paper ones on transcontinental flights by the end of the year. This initiative aims to reduce plastic waste by 7 million pounds annually. Following Alaska Airlines' lead, Delta's redesign will enhance sustainability while serving 200 million customers each year.

On August 7, 2024, Starbucks announced a partnership with Huhtamaki to trial compostable cup lids for cold drinks, aiming to reduce plastic waste in the USA. This initiative comes amid a global crisis of plastic packaging waste, which accounts for 40% of all plastic waste produced annually. The partnership reflects a growing trend among major companies to address plastic pollution. On October 3, 2024, the Keystone Centre announced a partnership with McCain Foods and Westman Communications Group to introduce 100% recyclable aluminum cups at all concession stands and bars for the upcoming events season. Starting this fall, attendees at the Keystone Centre will enjoy beverages in eco-friendly cups that reduce waste.

Explore In-Depth Analysis-Click Here to Access the Report!

Key Segments of Market Report

By Material:

The market includes a variety of materials such as paper, plastic, polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polylactic acid (PLA), other plastics, bamboo, glass, and metal.

By Capacity:

Recyclable cups are available in various capacities, categorized as follows: up to 7 oz., 8 to 14 oz., 15 to 20 oz., and above 20 oz.

By End-use:

The end-use segmentation of the recyclable cups market includes commercial applications such as hotels and cafes, full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, venues and catering, and mobile food vendors. Additionally, there is a significant demand in institutional settings, including schools and colleges, offices, hospitals, and airports and railways.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für recycelbare Becher steht mit einem geschätzten Wert von 578 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 vor einem deutlichen Wachstum. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt mit einer CAGR von 5,3 % wachsen und bis 2034 974,2 Mio. USD erreichen wird. Dieses Wachstum ist vor allem auf den zunehmenden globalen Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und die Bemühungen von Unternehmen, insbesondere im Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor, zurückzuführen, ihren CO2-Fußabdruck zu reduzieren.

Da Nachhaltigkeit für Unternehmen weltweit zu einer zentralen Priorität wird, setzen Unternehmen zunehmend auf recycelbare Becher, um nicht nur ihre Umweltbelastung zu reduzieren, sondern auch ihr Markenimage zu verbessern. Diese umweltfreundlichen Lösungen gewinnen an Bedeutung, da Unternehmen ihre Kunden aktiv über die Vorteile der Wahl von recycelbaren Bechern gegenüber herkömmlichen Alternativen aufklären. Dieses wachsende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher befeuert die Nachfrage nach recycelbaren Bechern in verschiedenen Branchen.

Neben der Lebensmittel- und Getränkebranche haben sich auch Veranstalter und Catering-Unternehmen zu den größten Verbrauchern von recycelbaren Bechern entwickelt. Mit dem Aufkommen von großen Festivals, Konzerten und Sportveranstaltungen priorisieren diese Unternehmen die Abfallreduzierung. Die Verwendung von recycelbaren Bechern bei solchen Veranstaltungen trägt dazu bei, Abfall zu minimieren und gleichzeitig Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen bei den Teilnehmern zu fördern.

Den Markt für recycelbare Becher verstehen

Der Markt für recycelbare Becher bezieht sich auf das Industriesegment, das an der Herstellung, dem Vertrieb und dem Verbrauch von Bechern beteiligt ist, die recycelbar sind. Diese Becher werden in der Regel aus Materialien wie Papier, Pappe oder bestimmten Kunststoffen hergestellt, die nach dem ersten Gebrauch verarbeitet und wiederverwendet werden können, im Gegensatz zu Einwegartikeln, die zum Abfall beitragen.

"Der Markt für recycelbare Becher verzeichnet ein starkes Wachstum, da Verbraucher und Unternehmen der Nachhaltigkeit Priorität einräumen. Mit zunehmenden Umweltbedenken und strengeren Vorschriften wird die Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Verpackungslösungen steigen. Innovationen bei Materialien und Design werden den Wandel hin zu nachhaltigeren Optionen in der Getränke- und Gastronomieindustrie weiter vorantreiben." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regionale Einblicke in den Markt für recycelbare Becher

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 Indien 5.50% China 5.20% Thailand 4.80% Südkorea 2.80% Die Vereinigten Staaten 3.10%

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für recycelbare Becher:



Der weltweite Markt für recycelbare Becher wurde 2019 auf 477,6 Mio. USD geschätzt und wuchs bis 2023 auf 561,4 Mio. USD, mit einer CAGR von 4,1 % im historischen Zeitraum.

Es wird erwartet, dass Chinas Markt für recycelbare Becher von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer robusten CAGR von 5,2 % wachsen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass der US-Markt im Prognosezeitraum mit einer moderateren CAGR von 3,1 % wachsen wird.

Indien wird voraussichtlich mit einer starken CAGR von 5,5 % im Bewertungszeitraum der Marktführer bei recycelbaren Bechern sein.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Kunststoff als Hauptmaterial in recycelbaren Bechern dominieren wird und im Jahr 2024 einen Wertanteil von 57,2 % haben wird. Es wird geschätzt, dass der gewerbliche Sektor mit einem Anteil von 51,9 % am Wertanteil im Jahr 2024 den Endverbrauchsmarkt anführen wird.

Herausforderungen für den Markt für recycelbare Becher

: Verschiedene Regionen und Marken können unterschiedliche Materialien und Designs für recycelbare Becher verwenden, was zu Verwirrung und Ineffizienzen in den Recyclingprozessen führt. Der Mangel an standardisierten Materialien erschwert die Sicherstellung einer ordnungsgemäßen Verwertung und Kompostierung.: Viele recycelbare Becher, insbesondere solche mit Kunststoffauskleidung, sind oft mit Lebensmittel- oder Getränkeresten verunreinigt. Diese Kontamination verringert die Qualität der Wertstoffe und erschwert die Verarbeitung der Becher, was zu höheren Entsorgungskosten führt oder sie auf Deponien entsorgt werden.: Nicht alle Regionen verfügen über die Infrastruktur oder Systeme, um recycelbare Becher effektiv zu sammeln, zu sortieren und zu recyceln. Das Fehlen effizienter Recyclinganlagen oder -systeme kann zu niedrigeren Recyclingquoten für diese Produkte führen.: Trotz der Verfügbarkeit von recycelbaren Bechern sind sich viele Verbraucher der richtigen Entsorgungsmethoden nicht bewusst. Mangelnde Aufklärung über die korrekte Entsorgung von recycelbaren Bechern trägt zur Kontamination bei und verringert die Gesamtrecyclingquote.: Die Produktionskosten von recycelbaren Bechern sind im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Einwegbechern aus nicht recycelbaren Materialien oft höher. Darüber hinaus kann es an einer flächendeckenden Verfügbarkeit umweltfreundlicher Alternativen mangeln, was Unternehmen davon abhalten könnte, auf recycelbare Becheroptionen umzusteigen.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Die Rivalität auf diesem Markt ist hart. Unternehmen in diesem Sektor, insbesondere solche mit einer starken Präsenz, konzentrieren sich auf Innovation. Die Hauptproduktlinie umfasst Becher, die aus pflanzlichen oder recycelbaren Materialien hergestellt werden. Während nachhaltige Becher immer beliebter werden, zögern die Endverbraucher, sie aufgrund ihres hohen Preises zu verwenden.

Wichtige Hersteller auf dem Markt für recycelbare Becher



Huhtamaki Oyj

Detmold Gruppe

WestRock Unternehmen

Dart Container Corporation

Pactiv GmbH

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Genpak GmbH

Lollicup USA Inc.

Internationales Papierunternehmen

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Benders Pappbecher

Goldene Pappbecher Herstellung Co. LLC

Dispo International

Hosti GmbH

Bedruckte Tasse Unternehmen

Ball Corporation

Glänzende Aluminiumverpackung Co., Ltd.

CEE Schisler Packaging Solutions

PACCOR Berry Global Inc.

Branchen-Updates



Im Jahr 2024 brachte DiFOLD den Origami Cup auf den Markt, einen zusammenklappbaren, auslaufsicheren Mehrwegbecher, der für heiße und kalte Getränke entwickelt wurde. Mit einem Gewicht von nur 80 g verfügt er über ein dreieckiges Faltmuster für eine kompakte Lagerung und besteht aus langlebigen thermoplastischen Elastomeren und Polypropylen, was die Nachhaltigkeit und Recyclingfähigkeit von Verpackungslösungen fördert.

Im August 2024 kündigte Delta Air Lines Pläne an, Einweg-Plastikbecher auf transkontinentalen Flügen bis Ende des Jahres durch recycelbare Papierbecher zu ersetzen. Diese Initiative zielt darauf ab, den Plastikmüll jährlich um 7 Millionen Pfund zu reduzieren. In Anlehnung an Alaska Airlines wird die Neugestaltung von Delta die Nachhaltigkeit verbessern und gleichzeitig 200 Millionen Kunden pro Jahr bedienen.

Am 7. August 2024 kündigte Starbucks eine Partnerschaft mit Huhtamaki an, um kompostierbare Becherdeckel für kalte Getränke zu testen, um den Plastikmüll in den USA zu reduzieren. Diese Initiative findet inmitten einer globalen Krise des Kunststoffverpackungsabfalls statt, der 40 % des jährlich produzierten Kunststoffabfalls ausmacht. Die Partnerschaft spiegelt einen wachsenden Trend unter großen Unternehmen wider, sich mit der Plastikverschmutzung zu befassen. Am 3. Oktober 2024 kündigte das Keystone Centre eine Partnerschaft mit McCain Foods und der Westman Communications Group an, um in der kommenden Veranstaltungssaison 100 % recycelbare Aluminiumbecher an allen Konzessionsständen und Bars einzuführen. Ab diesem Herbst werden die Teilnehmer des Keystone Centre Getränke in umweltfreundlichen Bechern genießen, die Abfall reduzieren.

Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Material:

Der Markt umfasst eine Vielzahl von Materialien wie Papier, Kunststoff, Polypropylen (PP), Polyethylenterephthalat (PET), Polyethylen (PE), Polymilchsäure (PLA), andere Kunststoffe, Bambus, Glas und Metall.

Nach Kapazität:

Recycelbare Becher sind in verschiedenen Kapazitäten erhältlich, die wie folgt kategorisiert sind: bis zu 7 Unzen, 8 bis 14 Unzen, 15 bis 20 Unzen und über 20 Unzen.

Nach Endverwendung:

Die Endverbrauchssegmentierung des Marktes für recycelbare Becher umfasst kommerzielle Anwendungen wie Hotels und Cafés, Full-Service-Restaurants, Schnellrestaurants, Veranstaltungsorte und Catering sowie mobile Lebensmittelverkäufer. Darüber hinaus besteht ein erheblicher Bedarf in institutionellen Einrichtungen, einschließlich Schulen und Hochschulen, Büros, Krankenhäusern sowie Flughäfen und Eisenbahnen.

Nach Region:

Die Branche ist über Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Ostasien, Südasien, Ozeanien sowie den Nahen Osten und Afrika verteilt.

