Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Insight: Over 15 Companies Are Progressing Through To Improve The Treatment Landscape | Delveinsight

The non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market is driven by rising prevalence linked to respiratory infections, autoimmune diseases, and COPD. Increasing awareness among healthcare providers and patients facilitates early diagnosis and treatment. Advancements in drug development, including new therapies and effective mucolytics, are expanding treatment options. Ongoing R&D efforts by pharmaceutical companies address unmet medical needs, further driving market growth.

DelveInsight's ' Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Insight 2024 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline domain.

DelveInsight's non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs.

Key non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis companies such as Zambon SpA, Insmed, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Infex therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Renovion, 30 TECHNOLOGY, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spexis, AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, Spexis, NovaBiotics, Alveolus Bio, SpliSense, Parion Sciences, Vast Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis therapies such as Colistimethate sodium, Benralizumab, Brensocatib, AP-PA02, Ensifentrine, HSK31858, ColiFin, RESP-X, BI1291583, Itepekimab, Arina 1, Research Program: Nitric Oxide Formulation, AROMUC 5AC, Lonodelestat, AZD-0292, CSL 787, Inhaled Murepavadin, NM001, SPL 5AC, Mucolytic Agents, and others are under different phases of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis clinical trials.

In July 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals announced that it had achieved full enrollment in its Tailwind Phase II clinical study of inhaled AP-PA02 in patients with NCFB and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) infection.

In May 2024, Insmed Incorporated announced positive topline results from the ASPEN study, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brensocatib in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

In April 2024, 30 Technology announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given approval for Phase I/IIa trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of nebulised Nitric Oxide Formulations in Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) patients with Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (Pa) or other potentially pathogenic micro-organisms (PPMs) – the NOPA trial. In November 2023, Chiesi Farmaceutici and Haisco Pharmaceutical Group announced the execution of a Licensing Agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize outside greater China (including Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan District) HSK31858 for respiratory diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Chiesi will make an upfront payment and additional contingent milestone payments to Haisco, including royalties on product sales.

The NCFB pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage NCFB drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the NCFB clinical trial landscape.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview

Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) is a chronic lung condition characterized by the permanent dilation and damage of the bronchi, the airways leading into the lungs. Unlike cystic fibrosis-related bronchiectasis, NCFB is not associated with the genetic mutations that lead to cystic fibrosis. This condition results from recurrent infections or inflammation in the airways, which causes them to weaken and lose their elasticity, leading to mucus buildup, further infection, and worsening lung function over time.

Causes of NCFB vary widely and may include a history of respiratory infections (such as tuberculosis or severe pneumonia), autoimmune diseases (like rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease), allergic reactions (like allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis), and certain immune system deficiencies. In some cases, no specific cause can be identified, a situation referred to as idiopathic bronchiectasis.

Symptoms of NCFB are often persistent and may include chronic cough, production of large amounts of sputum, frequent lung infections, breathlessness, chest pain, and, in some cases, fatigue and unintentional weight loss. Over time, the symptoms can worsen, leading to reduced quality of life and a higher risk of respiratory failure.

Diagnosis typically involves a clinical evaluation of symptoms, a detailed medical history, and imaging studies like high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scans, which can reveal the characteristic airway dilation associated with bronchiectasis. Pulmonary function tests and sputum cultures may also be conducted to assess lung function and identify any bacterial infections contributing to inflammation.

Treatment for NCFB aims to control symptoms, reduce infections, and prevent disease progression. Common approaches include antibiotics to treat or prevent infections, airway clearance techniques (such as chest physiotherapy or devices that help clear mucus), bronchodilators, and anti-inflammatory medications. In some cases, patients may benefit from inhaled corticosteroids or macrolide antibiotics, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Pulmonary rehabilitation and lifestyle changes, such as exercise and smoking cessation, can also improve lung health.

