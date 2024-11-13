PACS Investors Have Opportunity To Join PACS Group, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PACS Group, ("PACS Group" or "the Company") (NYSE: PACS ) for violations of the securities laws.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. PACS Group is the subject of a report issued by Hindenburg Research on November 4, 2024, titled: "PACS Group: How to Become A Billionaire In The Skilled Nursing Industry By Systematically Scamming Taxpayers." The report alleges that, "PACS abused a COVID-era waiver, inappropriately accessing skilled care Medicare benefits for thousands of patients across its national portfolio of facilities." Hindenburg further alleges that "the scheme drove more than 100% of PACS' operating and net income from 2020 - 2023, enabling PACS to IPO in early 2024 with the illusion of legitimate growth and profitability."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at

, or by email at

[email protected] .

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]



SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED