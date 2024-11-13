DNA Plc Is Restructuring Its Network Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DNA PLC RELEASE 13 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 17:00 EET

DNA Plc's Finnish infrastructure business, which is conducted by the company's subsidiary, DNA Tower Finland Oy, is being transferred to Telenor Towers Finland Oy, a limited company to be established in the partial demerger of DNA. The restructuring has been approved by DNA's shareholder on 13 November 2024 and will take effect from 1 January 2025.

This is an internal restructuring within Telenor Group and will not impact DNA's operations.

