Gordon Mckernan To Give Away 488 Free Bikes Across Louisiana In Annual Bike Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attorney Gordon McKernan's annual Bike Giveaway will provide 488 bikes to children across Louisiana this holiday season.

Gordon McKernan has launched his annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway, which will provide 488 bikes to children in seven cities across Louisiana.

- Gordon McKernanLA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has launched his firm's annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway , which will provide 488 free bicycles and helmets to children across seven Louisiana cities.What started over a decade ago as a local event in Baton Rouge with 94 bikes has now grown into a statewide initiative, reaching children in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, Monroe, Baton Rouge and Hammond. With over a decade of success, the giveaway has become a key part of McKernan's ongoing efforts to support and give back to the communities his firm serves.“Every year, I'm blown away by how this event brings families together and makes the holidays brighter for so many children,” said McKernan.“We've grown tremendously, and I'm excited to see the joy these bikes will bring to hundreds of kids across Louisiana this year.”Registration for the giveaway opens Nov. 13. Parents and guardians can sign up by visiting gordongives . In addition to online registration, McKernan will partner with local radio stations to give away bikes through special on-air promotions.The registration period for Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. For Baton Rouge and Hammond, registration will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Winners will be selected at random and notified on the Monday following each area's registration deadline. Each child will also receive a helmet, donated by local physicians.The Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway is one of McKernan's signature community efforts. Inspired by his own childhood memory of receiving a red bicycle for Christmas, McKernan says the event holds special significance for him."That Christmas morning when I got my first bike is a moment I'll never forget," McKernan said. "It's a privilege to give that same sense of excitement to children across the state."Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit getgordon for more information.

Emily Gaffney

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

+1 225-228-2910

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.