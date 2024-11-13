DRIVEROO ENHANCES INSPECTION COMPLIANCE AND MAINTENANCE FOR EQUIPMENT AND VEHICLES USING SAMSARA TELEMATICS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Expanded Integration Capabilities Leverage Samsara Data To Improve Equipment Operator Accuracy and Efficiency

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Driveroo announced today the availability of an expanded set of integrations between the Driveroo inspection and maintenance and Samsara telematics devices that enable significant new capabilities for frontline operators and maintenance teams. With these new integrations, data from Samsara telematics can be leveraged on the spot in Driveroo inspections and alerts to improve inspection accuracy and efficiency. In addition, the Samsara data can be added to Driveroo asset history to simplify audits and used by Bots and AI Agents to brief operators prior to inspections to ensure that no critical details are overlooked.“While telematics devices are terrific tools for collection of equipment and vehicle data, that data is often under utilized, and is rarely, if ever, used by frontline operators and maintenance staff during actual operations,” said Leo Sigal, CEO and Founder of Driveroo.“With the easy availability of AI Agents and Bots on Driveroo-enabled mobile devices, that data can now be harnessed to assist and guide frontline workers to improve equipment safety and reliability.”Driveroo is a part of the Samsara App Marketplace and is integrated with Samsara customers across a variety of industries where vehicle and equipment safety and maintenance are critical to operations. The Driveroo platform is easy to use and implement, and runs on any standard mobile device that supports an Android or IOS operating system.AboutDriveroo, powered by ROO, is the easiest to use equipment inspection management solution for guiding operators, using their mobile devices, to save time and increase accuracy with equipment inspections, maintenance and safety work processes. And Driveroo enables companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets to quickly and affordably streamline operations, improve equipment availability and cut operating costs. Driveroo's unique visual workflows are a next generation breakthrough from the paper, and paper-like digital forms, that currently slow down operators and lead to inefficiencies. Driveroo is in use with hundreds of companies across several continents for transportation, construction, logistics and warehousing equipment safety and maintenance.

Stephen Zocchi

Driveroo

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.