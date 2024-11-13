The Salvation Army Hosts Walner Law's Annual Turkey Giveaway Saturday November 16, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chicago Englewood Residents Invited to Annual Turkey Giveaway sponsored by Walner Law

Join The Salvation and Walner Law on November 16 for a turkey giveaway event, offering 500 turkeys to local families in need, no ID required.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Salvation Army is pleased to announce Walner Law's annual Turkey Giveaway event on Saturday, November 16, 2024. This community outreach initiative will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army Adele and Robert Stern Red Shield Center, located at 945 W. 69th Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.The event aims to provide support and spread holiday cheer to Englewood residents. 500 turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with one turkey available per household. No identification is required to participate.Event Details:.Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024.Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m..Location: The Salvation Army Red Shield Center gymnasium.Address: 945 W. 69th Street, Chicago, ILWe encourage community members to arrive early to ensure they receive a turkey. This event is part of The Salvation Army's ongoing commitment to serving those in need, especially during the holiday season.Walner Law is sponsoring this event. They have served Illinois communities since 1974 and continue to blend legal expertise with community engagement. The firm specializes in personal injury cases, including automobile accidents, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation.For more information about the Turkey Giveaway or other Salvation Army services, please contact our local office or Walner Law at 312-500-4656

Edgar Ramos

Walner Law

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.