Tenxer Labs Digitalizes Remote Component Evaluation For Allegro Microsystems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LiveBench Accelerates Time to with Real-Time, Remote Component Testing

- Rajanikant Mohan of TenXer Labs Inc FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- November 13, 2024 – TenXer Labs , a leader in cloud-based remote lab solutions, today announced that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in power and sensor solutions will leverage its technology to enable live, online component testing. This innovative approach provides engineers and system designers with instant, remote access to Allegro's advanced solutions, offering a faster, more efficient way to evaluate components and accelerate design cycles.LiveBench platform enables users to seamlessly evaluate Allegro's products in real-world conditions, without the need for physical hardware setup. With an intuitive graphical interface and 24/7 online access, users can test, monitor, and analyze Allegro's power and sensing technologies in real time. This streamlined approach significantly reduces evaluation times, resulting in quicker design iterations and faster time to market for semiconductor applications.By integrating Allegro's technologies into the LiveBench platform, customers can:Accelerate Evaluation: Live remote testing eliminates logistical delays associated with procuring and setting up evaluation hardware, allowing customers to begin evaluating Allegro's solutions instantly.Enhance Design Agility: Users gain immediate insights into performance, enabling them to make informed decisions more quickly, resulting in shorter design cycles and faster product development.Simplify the Process: The intuitive interface and live video feeds offer a clear, comprehensive overview of hardware performance, allowing users to focus on design and optimization rather than hardware management.“Bringing Allegro's advanced sensing and power solutions to the LiveBench platform represents a significant leap forward in how engineers evaluate and implement critical components,” said Rajanikant Mohan of TenXer Labs.“LiveBench's ease of use and instant access give users the agility they need to keep pace with the fast-moving semiconductor industry.”Engineers, system designers, and FAEs often face the challenge of lengthy evaluation processes due to hardware availability constraints, especially in a globally distributed customer base. LiveBench addresses these challenges by providing real-time access to hardware from anywhere, allowing teams to collaborate more effectively and accelerate their time to market.“TenXer Labs brings a new level of convenience and speed to our online evaluation process,” said Stephen Daly, Strategic Marketing Manager at Allegro MicroSystems.“By offering remote, instant access to our sensing and power solutions with LiveBench, we are empowering engineers to streamline their design cycles and innovate faster than ever before.”The first LiveBench implementation showcases Allegro's field current sensor products._______________________________________________About Allegro MicroSystemsAllegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro's diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and clean energy applications. For additional information, please visit .About TenXer LabsTenXer Labs specializes in providing cloud-based remote lab solutions for component evaluation, helping engineers and companies across industries make faster, data-driven decisions without being constrained by physical hardware setups. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, TenXer Labs is driving faster, smarter decision-making for the global semiconductor market. For additional information, please visit .###Allegro MicroSystems Media Contact:Tyler WeilandCorporate Communications+1 (972) 571-7834...

Remote Evaluation of Allegro Microsystem's field sensor EVK on LiveBench

