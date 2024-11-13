THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP NAMED“BEST LAW FIRM” BY BEST LAWYERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managing Partner Margaret M. Sohagi

The Sohagi Law Group Secures“Tier 1” Best Law Firm Recognition

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that it has been recognized by Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms® 2025 among the nation's elite law firms.“Over the past decade, these awards have cemented their place as one of the most respected, utilized and comprehensive guides to excellence, serving as a trusted resource for both clients and legal professionals seeking distinguished representation in a diverse array of practice areas,” states the publisher.“This edition features firms that have not only achieved the highest standards of legal expertise but also have a proven track record of success across a range of complex and dynamic legal issues.”The Sohagi Law Group's practice focuses on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), including infrastructure and green energy, climate change and housing supply. When necessary, it zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.For 2025, The Sohagi Law Group has been nationally ranked“Tier 1” in land use and zoning law.

