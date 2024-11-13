(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(l-r) Rachell Rennagel and Alyson Cohn star in POTUS now on stage at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell thru November 23.

(l-r) Tonette Smith and Dana Harris star in POTUS now on stage at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell thru November 23.

The cast of POTUS now on stage at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell thru November 23.

Feminine Farce That Leaves Audiences Howling in the Aisles Runs Thru November 23 in Oradell

- Alyson Cohn

ORADELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The power of women is in sharp display in Bergen County Players' production of POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. The Tony-nominated play, written by newcomer Selina Fillinger, made its Broadway debut in 2022, and is a biting statement on the reality of powerful men who surround themselves with women who defend them at all costs.“It's an amalgamation of so many Presidents,“ Fillinger told CBS' Sunday Morning,“but it's a story you can put into so many institutions, so many companies, schools and homes.” In its review, Variety called it“a sobering reminder of the invisible work women do – at home, in boardrooms, and yes, in the White House.”

POTUS, features seven women in the President's inner circle who do damage control to protect their boss, who we never see on stage. According to its director, Lynne Lupfer,“there is no more suitable time to pull back the curtain on the women working behind the scenes at the White House.” The characters band together to keep the country out of war, as well as to handle the sticky situations their boss has gotten himself into, including his use of a four-letter word almost every woman hates.“It's a raucous, bawdy ride that leaves you thinking while you laugh.”

The women may risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep POTUS out of trouble, but they also represent the double-bind most women face: balancing their day-to-day personal lives with their loyalty to their jobs and/or boss.

“Every character in POTUS is a strong, intelligent woman of varying age and background,” notes BCP President and Life Member Alyson Cohn, who takes on the role of Harriet, the chief of staff.“She is a brilliant woman who knows how to get things done...a force to be reckoned with.” BCP newcomer Rachelle Rennagel plays Jean, the press secretary.“I am always impressed with women who can rise in the ranks of mainly men, and excel.” Perhaps no one represents the juggling women do in their lives than Chris, the White House reporter played by Tonette Smith: newly divorced, mother of three, pumping her breasts on stage while chasing big scoops.“I admire Chris' vulnerability and her courage to challenge the White House staff,” she says. Even the seemingly ditsy Dusty, who is the President's mistress, has many virtues according to Actor Katie Maul.“She is a no-pretense, authentic person who is much smarter than she appears. She sees the good in people, even in the toughest and most awkward situations.”

Being part of an all-women cast is a special bonus for the actors.“There's nothing like the support and sisterhood that's created in an all-female cast,” notes Dana Harris, who plays Margaret, the First Lady.”I am in awe of every woman on that stage,“ notes Marissa Gore, who is the President's neurotic secretary Stephanie.“Working with this cast has been energetic and filled my soul with all the creativity running through the room,” says Felicia Benson-Kraft, who plays the Chief-Executive's jailbird, drug-dealing sister, Bernadette.

POTUS runs through Saturday November 23 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM (tickets priced at $28), and, Sundays at 2PM ($26). Tickets can be purchased online at , by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

Lawrence A. Landsman

Bergen County Players

...

+1 201-341-6476

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.