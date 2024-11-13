Bizcom Associates Sweetens Its Client Roster With Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge And Ice Cream Franchise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth PR and marketing communications firm BizCom Associates®

has added Kilwins , the finest purveyor of gourmet chocolates, confections and ice cream, to its growing roster of clients.

With new leadership, recent store openings, and a robust investor, the Kilwins franchise is positioned for ambitious growth to more cities and states. BizCom will oversee a lead generation campaign to increase awareness of the Kilwins franchise opportunity. The campaign will include the creation and management of ads on Meta, LinkedIn and Google targeted to qualified candidates, in addition to providing content creation with a focus on search engine optimization for the brand's franchise development website.

Kilwins is a beloved, all-American confectionery company with a rich tradition of creating handcrafted chocolates, gourmet ice cream, and signature sweets since 1947. Known for its commitment to premium ingredients, Kilwins offers an array of treats, including fudge made fresh in each store, buttery caramel apples, and homemade waffle cones. With stores across the United States, Kilwins creates a welcoming experience for customers, who can watch the artisans at work.

"Partnering with Kilwins allows us to support the expansion of their franchise footprint and bring the joy of Kilwins' incredible confections to more communities nationwide," said BizCom co-founder and COO Monica Feid. "Our goal is to reach potential franchisees who are passionate about sharing the Kilwins experience and committed to growing this exceptional brand."



Learn more about franchising with Kilwins here .

About BizCom Associates®

Established in 1999, BizCom Associates specializes in helping international business leaders, entrepreneurs, and franchise companies promote their products and services around the world. With the recent acquisition of franchise marketing and lead-generation firm Brand J, BizCom's combined agency services now include public relations, franchise lead generation, website design, video production, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding and more. BizCom was named "2023 Top Franchise PR Agency" by Global Franchise magazine, and the agency is annually ranked among the nation's Top Independent PR Agencies by industry trade publication O'Dwyer's, as well as a "Top Franchise Supplier" by Entrepreneur magazine.

More information about BizComPR is available here .

