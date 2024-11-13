(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Majority of Americans (63%) Express Increased Shopping Intent with Enhanced Delivery Security Options

STRATHAM, N.H., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With

U.S. holiday online sales expected to reach $240.8 billion, 60% of Americans are concerned about porch piracy this holiday season. Yet, online holiday shopping remains strong with nearly two thirds of Americans (65%) planning to do the majority of their holiday shopping online, according to a new Harris Poll commissioned by Position Imaging , a pioneer in package logistics and precision tracking technologies. Additionally, 63% of Americans would be more likely to place online orders if more secure delivery options were available.

New Position Imaging/Harris Poll Survey Reveals 60% of Americans Worried About Holiday Porch Piracy, Yet Online Shopping Thrives Amid Concerns

"The combination of increased e-commerce activity, high-value holiday purchases, and the lack of secure delivery solutions creates a perfect storm for opportunistic thieves," said Ned Hill, founder and CEO of Position Imaging. "Longer delivery times and increased visibility of package thefts on social media only add to consumer anxiety over getting their packages delivered safely and on time."

In addition, shoppers ages 35 to 44 are especially reliant on e-commerce, with 70% reporting they will do most of their holiday shopping online this year. Nearly three in ten Americans (27%) know someone who has had packages stolen and almost one in five (19%) report they've experienced it firsthand at their current residence.

Multifamily and apartment buildings are increasingly moving to Smart Package Room solutions to help with secure, efficient deliveries to residents. "Since adding the Smart Package Room system three years ago, not one package has gone missing in our complex of 800 units and 1008 tenants, covering thousands upon thousands of packages," said Magdalena Gross, general manager , Oval Services, Peter Cooper Village Stuyvesant Town in New York City. "In addition, we reduced the time residents spend picking up their packages by 600%."

"Amid the package influx and general unpredictability of the holiday shopping season, secure and efficient logistics provide much-needed peace of mind to residents," Hill continued. "Customized solutions like Position Imaging's Smart Package Room enable properties to efficiently manage the flood of holiday package deliveries and provide residents with a dependable, secure solution to receive their packages."

The Smart Package Room system is a future-proof package management solution that automates the process of package delivery fulfillment using AI-powered computer vision tracking technology. It is an all-in-one space that easily scales to meet the needs of multifamily properties, student housing properties and corporate offices. The Smart Package Room solution is a complete and secure package management platform that provides efficient, intuitive courier delivery and recipient pickup of parcels of all sizes.

About Position Imaging, Inc.

Position Imaging, Inc.

is a tracking technology pioneer, creating some of the world's most advanced technical solutions for monitoring the physical location of goods and assets as they move throughout the logistics chain. The company's Smart Package Room

platform is the most effective solution for multifamily residential, college campus, and commercial package management operations and its iPickup platform is poised to transform Click and Collect/eCommerce fulfillment operations for retailers, quick service restaurants, and throughout travel and hospitality industries.

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The

Harris

Poll

on behalf of

Position Imaging

from September 26-30, 2024 among 2,076 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of

Harris

online

polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

