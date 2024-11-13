Taylor Tomlinson Shops For Locally Made Holiday Gifts At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ahead Of Museum Store Sunday Taking Place Dec. 1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Consumers can join Tomlinson in shopping with purpose at more than 2,150 museum stores around the globe offering discounts, special events and gifts with purchase on Museum Store Sunday (Dec. 1).

CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Tomlinson, comedian and host of "After Midnight" on CBS, got a head start on holiday shopping at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a stop in Cleveland for her "Save Me" tour. A self-proclaimed "museum nerd," Tomlinson expressed her love for museum stores during an interview with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang on the "Las Culturistas" podcast earlier this year.

Taylor Tomlinson shops for holiday gifts at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a stop in Cleveland for her“Save Me” tour ahead of Museum Store Sunday. Photo by Amber Patrick.

"I always start with the museum store," Tomlinson said while shopping for holiday gifts at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "How else are you supposed to know what to pay attention to once you're in the museum? I want to know the inspiration behind the magnets, postcards, T-shirts and books. Knowing that I'm supporting local artists, small businesses and the museum itself makes the entire shopping experience even better."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum store

is one of more than 2,150 museum stores across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 25 countries and five continents participating in Museum Store Sunday on Dec. 1, 2024. Falling on the Sunday after Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, the global awareness campaign organized by the Museum Store Association since 2017 encourages consumers to shop at museum stores during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend while enjoying a wide range of discounts, special events and gifts with purchase in inspired settings.

The advocacy campaign also educates consumers about the impact of their purchases on their communities. Museum Store Sunday's new slogan, "Shop with Purpose," conveys its mission to promote economic sustainability and cultural engagement for museums and the communities they support.

Several museum stores carry location-specific, exhibit-inspired products made by local artists and small businesses, providing economic opportunities for creators and entrepreneurs alike. Shoppers can find broad assortments of mission-driven gifts online and in person at museum stores near them, including books, home decor, clothing, jewelry, children's toys and products, crafts and gourmet food.

Alexis Brooks, Director of Buying and Licensing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, collaborates with the museum store's buyers and Cleveland-based artists and businesses to create exclusive products inspired by performers, exhibits and the city they call home.

"Local artists and businesses like the CLE Clothing Co. create original T-shirts, hats, tote bags and other accessories capturing the essence of our museum and the birthplace of rock 'n' roll," Brooks said. "Visitors gravitate toward unique and authentic items that remind them of their favorite performers and exhibits after exploring the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and they like knowing that their purchases support artists right here in Cleveland."

Promotions will vary at participating museum stores. On Dec. 1, shoppers can enjoy a 20% discount on purchases at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum store, the de Young and Legion of Honor museum stores in San Francisco, the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, and the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville, for example, while Denver Art Museum customers will receive 10% off their total purchase, a free gift with purchase and the chance to win a Museum Store Sunday tote bag filled with popular gift items.

While Museum Store Sunday takes place once a year, consumers are encouraged to shop at and support museum stores all year long. Approximately 91% of shoppers said they would return the following year to shop during Museum Store Sunday and 89% of shoppers said Museum Store Sunday encourages them to shop at museum stores throughout the year, reflecting the growing consumer shift toward small and local businesses (Source: Museum Store Sunday 2023 Shoppers Survey).

Shoppers may find participating museum stores near them at and those with online stores at .

For more information, visit .

About the Museum Store Association

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its stores and the success of professionals engaged in it. For more information, visit .

