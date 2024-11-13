ADMIRAL INSURANCE GROUP ADDS VIRTUAL CARE TO PRIMARY AND EXCESS PROFESSIONAL LIABILITY PRODUCT COVERAGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admiral Insurance Group, a

Berkley Company providing wholesale-dedicated excess and surplus (E&S) lines commercial insurance, announced they will be adding Virtual Care to its Primary and Excess Professional Liability products.

The rapidly evolving field of specialized services and products designed to assist healthcare providers has created a gap between Medical Malpractice and Errors and Omissions (E&O) insurance policies. As a result, there is a growing demand for insurance products that will effectively address the unique risks associated with these advancements.

"As technology is ever evolving, especially in the medical field, so are the associated risks," stated Nir Gabay, Senior Vice President, Head of Professional Liability at Admiral. "We're excited to now be offering our Virtual Care coverage that addresses those unique risks with comprehensive solutions."

Virtual Care coverage will be offered exclusively through Admiral's nationwide network of

wholesale brokers. The policy offers primary and excess limits up to $5 million, encompassing a comprehensive range of coverages, including Medical Malpractice, Technology Errors and Omissions (E&O), Media Liability, and a full suite of Cyber coverages, all within a single policy.

Admiral embraces a diverse range of specialized classes by leveraging their extensive experience in delivering high-quality professional liability insurance solutions designed for medical and technology professionals. Their Virtual Care coverage sample classes include custom healthcare software development and licensing, remote patient monitoring technology, teleradiology services, and healthcare technology consulting, just to name a few.

Learn more about Admiral's Virtual Care coverage.

About Admiral Insurance

Admiral Insurance Group, a Berkley company, provides excess and surplus lines coverage for commercial risks that generally consist of hard-to-place, specialized risks involving moderate to high degrees of hazard, exclusively through wholesale brokers.

Admiral Insurance Group writes on behalf of Berkley member insurance companies, which are rated A+ (Superior) Financial Size Category XV by A.M. Best Company.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Admiral Insurance Group transacts surplus lines insurance in California through Berkley Managers Insurance Services, LLC, a licensed surplus lines broker (CA. Lic. No. 0H05115).

For more information about Admiral Insurance Group or to locate a wholesale broker, please visit

SOURCE Admiral Insurance Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED