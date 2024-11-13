Beachables Plans Aggressive Sales Schedule In Q4 Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beachables, a beachwear boutique for versatile, durable products, has a busy sales schedule for 2024. Holiday sales run Nov–Jan with low prices and unique items

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With deep roots in the Charleston, South Carolina coastal community, Beachables began as a specialty boutique selling a three-in-one beach bag that also functions as a chair cover and beach towel. This incredibly useful product continues to lead the lineup of products offered by Beachables in its retail stores, partner retailer locations, and on the company's website . In addition to this, Beachables now sells a full line of beachwear for ladies and girls, plus accessories and home products, all with the same durable, colorful, and versatile qualities that have made the three-in-one beach bag very popular with customers.At the start of the 2024 holiday shopping season, Beachables announces a series of special sales that will continue through January 2025. Each sale period highlights a different section of the Beachables catalog, so customers will want to revisit the website over the coming months to find out when their favorite products are offered for a discounted price.In November, the focus of the first few weeks are Beachables' skirts and accessories, followed by a sale on all online purchases to coincide with Black Friday and the“official” start of the Christmas shopping rush. With special online bundles promising even greater value for Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Small Business Saturday customers, Beachables recommends that customers claim their preferred color patterns and styles as soon as possible. Supplies are limited, and the company anticipates that their most popular products will go quickly.Small Business Saturday has added meaning for Beachables, which focuses on handmade, sustainable products crafted in North and South Carolina. The support that Beachables provides to the local economy in the Carolinas as well as their partner craftsmen and women there give shoppers more reason to feel good about visiting the company's online catalog this holiday season to shop for their friends and family. There is also a special 20% discount on accessories on Small Business Saturday.During the weeks immediately before Christmas and then into January, Beachables will run special sales on dresses, cover-ups, and more. These great items, plus options for customizing the three-in-one beach bag with personalized messages and designs, make the Beachables online catalog a great resource when shopping for bridal shower gifts, graduation, birthday, or other special occasions. While the summer vacation season may seem far away, the apparel and three-in-one beach bags in the Beachables catalog are also great for use around the house and around town all year round. With their durability and comfortable 100% Turkish cotton quality, customers find that these products quickly become favorites for all occasions.With these different campaigns taking place from November through January, Beachables looks forward to both introducing new customers to their products, as well as giving established customers opportunities to give their favorite beach bags, cover-ups, skirts, dresses, accessories, and other items to their friends and family members during the holiday season. The company is always looking to expand their catalog with both permanent and limited edition items, so customers should bookmark the website and revisit it often to see what's new.Beachables is a US-based company that sells specialty beachwear and the signature three-in-one Turkish cotton beach bag, all available in a variety of exciting color patterns and useful in many different settings, from the beach to a special night out to everyday shopping trips. All products are sustainably sourced and crafted, and every order of a Beachables product helps minimize waste, thanks to their highly durable and reusable nature. Beachables apparel, bags, and accessories can be found at the company's Charleston, SC locations, in the stores of partner retailers across the United States, and on their official website.

