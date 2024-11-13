Rhythm Communications Expands With New Clients And Campaigns In Q4

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Marketing and public relations firm spearheads steady stream of new projects

- Amy Woodward Parrish, CMO of Rhythm Communications ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rhythm Communications , an integrated marketing and public relations firm, is excited to announce steady and continuous client growth as it enters the last quarter of 2024. Rhythm's client list and skills portfolio continues to expand, and the agency has continued to attract a diverse range of accomplished and exciting talent to the agency.“Our team and partners have put in tremendous effort and hard work to provide clients with our unparalleled public relations and marketing services,” said Rhythm Communications CMO Amy Woodward Parrish.“I feel our endeavors are being noticed with our new clients, while continuing to represent clients that have been with us for years and trust us with major campaigns and events.”Rhythm has welcomed several new accounts and projects, including:-Dr. Alice Hammel, music educator, author and clinician-Capstone College Care-C23 Productions for its television series“Hidden Branches”-CenterPoint Health Management-Chalàrosi Float Sauna-Ethiopian Airlines-Harold Shedd Foundation-HiCast Sports-“His Name is Eric” by Phillipa Leseberg-National Collegiate Rugby-Dr. Jason Noble, Associate Professor of Music at Lehman College, City University of New York-Rouse FoundationMajor events, announcements, campaigns and awards throughout 2024 include, but are not limited to:-AGC Georgia's 2024 Skills Challenge series-Announcement of Art Pharmacy CEO co-authored Global Alliance for Behavioral Health and Social Justice Policy Belief-Art Pharmacy received NIH Award-Atlanta Board of Education installed 22nd Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson-Atlanta Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society (ATOS Atlanta) hosted sold-out silent film screening of“NOSFERATU” with theatre organ accompaniment-Atlantucky launched“Nappy Roots Day” beer-Capstone College Care launched program for college students-Caring For Others announced Worldwide Tour to provide humanitarian services in the U.S. and overseas-Caring For Others hosted Christmas in September distribution-Caring For Others activated All Hands Mission in support of Hurricane Helene, live distribution on Good Morning America-Caring For Others launched Lunchbox Project-Greater Haralson Chamber Announced Tara Chapman as incoming President/CEO-HiCast Sports Network Unveils Video Streaming Capabilities at the 16th Annual Ohio Youth Football State Championships-KIS (cubed) launched Leave Her Mark with Pow(Her) Hour, second event in December-Little Mexico expands with new location in Bowdon-Macon Film Festival hosted 19th Annual Festival-National Cannabis Criminal Justice Activist Donte West assisted in commutation of incarcerated first time offender-The Neal Management Group Launched New Cohort in Medical Laboratory Science Certification Program-QT Environmental rebrand-Rapha Clinic to host 10th annual Sound of Medicine event-Rapha Clinic of West Georgia receives Community Foundation of West Georgia Grant-Southeastern Hose facility expansion and new product launch-Strong House Foundation hosted annual Charity Golf Tournament-The Rouse Foundation sponsored and Co-Hosted Village Youth Summit-Three Rivers Regional Commission received Aging Achievement Award from USAgingFor more information about Rhythm Communications, please visit or follow the firm on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

