Trella Health Launches Commercial Payer Rates Data To Provide Contracting Transparency For HME & Infusion Organizations

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella , the leading provider of data and productivity solutions for Home Medical Equipment (HME) and Infusion organizations, launched its Commercial Payer Rates Data solution , designed to give organizations unmatched insights into commercial payer rates across the United States.

"Our commercial negotiated payer rates data simplifies this process, presenting insights in a digestible format."

Commercial Payer Rates Data

With visibility into the rates of more than 10,000 insurance plans, covering over 3.5 million healthcare providers and organizations, this dataset helps HME and Infusion organizations better understand market and competitive rates, negotiate stronger contracts, uncover new payer opportunities, and optimize revenue potential.

Starting in January 2024, the enforcement of 2020's Health Plan Price Transparency Act requires payers to provide pricing for all covered items, services, and drugs - including cost-sharing and negotiated in-network rates - in machine-readable files updated monthly. However, the raw format and large volume of these files can make extracting actionable insights challenging without significant time and resources.

"Despite the public availability of this information, the way in which this data is published and the sheer size of the files makes it extremely difficult to access and aggregate," said Tyler Rardin, General Manager, HME, Infusion, Specialty Pharmacy at Trella Health. "Our commercial negotiated payer rates data simplifies this process, presenting insights in a digestible format, empowering our customers to analyze and leverage the data for strategic growth."

Trella Health's Payer Rates solution delivers real-world applications that organizations can use to create a tangible impact. Key use cases include:



Negotiating Competitive Rates: Identify payers with pricing gaps and compare rates with competitors in similar categories.

Identifying New Contract Opportunities:

Discover payers in your state or market offering favorable rates for your services.

Broadening Product Offerings:

Find additional products that complement your existing contracts.

Expanding into New Markets:

Assess rates and competition in new regions to inform expansion. Evaluating Acquisition Opportunities:

Evaluate potential acquisition targets based on their existing rates and competitive positioning.

"Trella Health's Commercial Payer Rates solution provides HME and Infusion organizations with valuable insights to navigate the complexities of payer negotiations," stated Kathy Ford, Chief Product Officer at Trella Health. "By converting large volumes of data into actionable information, the solution enables organizations to make informed decisions that supports strategic growth and improves operational efficiency."

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers and HME and Infusion organizations to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and Infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

