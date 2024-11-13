(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technological advancements and strong research are driving the adoption of preterm birth diagnostic tests in the U.S., with increasing demand due to risk factors like obesity and maternal age, and supportive policies.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preterm birth diagnostic test kit is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating its value to increase from USD 152.2 million in 2024 to USD 316.5 million by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% over the next decade.

Driven by a surge in preterm birth rates and the growing demand for early detection, the market for diagnostic test kits is rapidly gaining traction. These kits provide healthcare professionals with essential tools for early screening of potential preterm births, evaluating biomarkers and clinical standards to assess risk. The increasing need for timely interventions to manage preterm birth risks is driving adoption worldwide, further propelling the market's expansion.

One of the key factors contributing to market growth is the heightened awareness among healthcare professionals and pregnant women about the importance of early diagnosis. Innovations in diagnostic methods and the development of more accurate and reliable test kits are enhancing market prospects. Ongoing research and advancements in test kit technology are playing a pivotal role in reducing the global burden of preterm births .

The Rise of Rapid Diagnostics: A Game-Changer for the Market:

A notable trend within the preterm birth diagnostic test kit market is the growing emphasis on rapid diagnostics. These tests allow for quicker identification of preterm birth risk factors, enabling healthcare providers to make timely decisions and implement early interventions. This trend is fueling the widespread adoption of diagnostic equipment, especially in regions with advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high focus on prenatal care.

Regional Growth Insights:

North America remains a dominant player in the preterm birth diagnostic test kit market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutes, and a high level of awareness surrounding prenatal care, which together drive significant demand for diagnostic kits. Similarly, Europe's strong healthcare networks and its focus on maternal and fetal health continue to foster market growth.

The Asia Pacific region, fueled by rapid economic development and increased awareness of the importance of antenatal care, is witnessing a surge in demand for preterm birth diagnostic kits. With its large population base and improving healthcare systems, emerging economies in Asia are contributing substantially to the market's growth.

As the global demand for preterm birth diagnostic test kits rises, the market is set to experience continued growth, driven by innovation, awareness, and advancements in prenatal care. The market's potential presents an exciting opportunity for stakeholders aiming to address the global challenge of preterm births and improve maternal and fetal health outcomes worldwide.

“The preterm birth diagnostic test kit ecosystem indicates optimistic growth potential, escalated by surging consciousness, technological innovations, and evolving healthcare costs. Demand for precise and effective diagnostic solutions soars preterm birth diagnostic examination kit market expansion, with remarkable prospects for advancements and market entry.”, opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:



The PAMG-1 Test segment in the product type category to grab a share of 62.6% in 2024.

In the sample type category, the blood segment to clutch a share of 42.2% in 2024.

China preterm birth diagnostic test kit market exhibit upsurge at CAGR of 10.3% between 2024 and 2034.

Through 2034, Canada demand revenue of preterm birth diagnostic test kits show escalation at a CAGR of 8.9%.

From 2024 to 2034, India preterm birth diagnostic test kit market equates at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Between 2024 and 2034, the United States preterm birth diagnostic examination kit industry imply growth at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Australia and New Zealand adoption revenue of preterm birth diagnostic examination kits infer a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Poland preterm birth diagnostic test kit market reflects expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

France preterm birth diagnostic examination kit industry denotes a CAGR of 7.5% between 2024 and 2034.

Germany demand revenue of preterm birth diagnostic test kits indicates a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034.

Japan preterm birth diagnostic test kit market implies expansion at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

Italy preterm birth diagnostic testing equipment sector imply augmentation at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2024 and 2034.

Russia sales of preterm birth diagnostic test kits indicate a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034. Spain preterm birth diagnostic testing equipment industry evinces a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.









Competitive Landscape:

The preterm birth diagnostic test kit market is somewhat fragmented with the presence of numerous regional vendors. The preterm birth and PROM test kit providers strive to acquire a significant market share by endorsing strategies, like collaborations, investments, and mergers and acquisitions. The manufacturers spend on the innovation of enhanced and productive preterm birth diagnostic test kit solutions. The preterm birth diagnostic testing instruments vendors emphasize sustaining competitive rates.

Recent Progressions:



Natera, Inc. declared the acquisition from Invitae, a dominating medical genetics company, of assets associated with Invitae's non-invasive prenatal screening and carrier screening firm in January 2024.

In March 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the acquisition of Diagnostics Development Corporation (DDC) at a cost of USD 1.2 billion.

Illumina, Inc. purchased Grail, Inc. for USD 8 billion in February 2023. Natera, Inc. bought Verinata Health, Inc. in January 2023 for USD 1.9 billion.

Essential Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kit Manufacturers:



Qiagen

Medix Biochemica

Hologic Inc.

Sera Prognostics

IQ Products

Creative Diagnostics

Nanjing Liming Biological Preparations Co., Ltd.

Clinical Innovations, LLC Bioserv Diagnostic GmbH



Key Segments of Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kit Market Report:

By Product:

The report consists of key products like ffN test, PAMG-1 test, and IGFBP-1 test.

By Sample:

The market is trifurcated into blood, urine, and vaginal discharge.

By End User:

Key end users present in the industry include hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, outpatient clinics, and research centers.

By Region:

Analysis of the market has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

