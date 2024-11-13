Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Third quarter data points:

Revenue of $17.0 million, +0.3% vs. Q3 2023

Specialty Foodservice revenue +5.5% vs. Q3 2023; Q4 to date increased more than 25%

Gross margin declined by 158 basis points vs. Q3 2023 to 25.2%

GAAP net income from continuing operations of $1.3 million, compared to Q3 2023 net income of $0.1 million

GAAP net income from continuing operations per fully diluted share of $0.026 vs. Q3 2023 of $0.003

Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $737 thousand, compared to Q3 2023 of $528 thousand

Adjusted net income per fully diluted share of $0.014, compared to an adjusted net income per fully diluted share in Q3 2023 of $0.011

Adjusted EBITDA of $997 thousand, compared to $921 thousand in Q3 2023

Acquisition of Denver-based Golden Organics remains on track Results of new retail business will begin in Q4 BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the“Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional chefs, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Bill Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of IVFH, remarked,“As we messaged last quarter, Q3 2024 represented a return to growth for our core specialty foodservice business, which grew 5.5% this quarter vs. the prior year. This is an important turning point, as our growth initiatives begin to take hold. In fact, our focused growth channels contributed $809 thousand to our growth this quarter, with our legacy drop ship business experiencing lesser declines than in Q2. As a reminder, our direct-to-consumer business, which has now been sold in an asset sale, is still included in“continuing operations” due to its divestiture as an asset sale. Despite the revenue headwinds of the sold business, our overall revenue continued to grow slightly at +0.3%. It's also important to note that our new retail business only contributed slightly to this quarter's growth, given the small footprint of ten test stores during the quarter. The larger ramp up to several hundred stores will show up in reported financials beginning in Q4, while we did begin to incur costs in our gross margin line during Q3. Accordingly, our gross margins declined by 158 basis points. Our cost savings efforts continued to reduce SG&A by $482 thousand compared to last year, excluding non-cash and non-recurring legal & transactional expenses. We are pleased with this overall reduction in SG&A, since while we've been aggressively managing down expenses, we also substantially increased expenditures on growth-related items compared to the same period last year. GAAP Net Income improved by $1.2M vs. Q3 2023, driven by the sale of the iGourmet business. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $76 thousand to $997 thousand this year.” Mr. Bennett added,“We're very pleased to see our core foodservice business, net of the divested businesses, return to growth in Q3 as we've been forecasting for several quarters. But we are even more excited about the Q4 growth we haven't yet reported as we begin scaling our cheese business with our new retail partner. For context, in Q4 through Nov 9th, our core foodservice business has grown more than 25%, though this first quarter of retail business will include start up costs as we get the operation to scale. We also continue to see strong growth with our new distributor partner announced this Spring, triple digit growth in our Amazon sales channel, double digit growth in our airline catering business, and double-digit growth in our Chicago Artisan business. As a reminder, our acquisition of Denver-based Golden Organics has not yet closed, and is not yet included in any of our reporting, but represents incremental growth ahead. We remain on track with the close process, and expect to begin including partial quarter results in our fourth quarter 2024 earnings release.” “The Company has a solid foundation, a passionate and committed team, and an industry with tremendous long-term potential. We recognize the importance of maintaining a laser focus on our top priorities in a complex economic environment to create a robust, profitable, and sustainable business model. As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of the food industry, we believe in our ability to adapt, innovate, and capitalize on opportunities focused on driving long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Bennett. Financial Results

Revenues in the third quarter of 2024 increased 0.3% to $17.0 million, impacted by a 38.6% decrease in eCommerce revenue as the Company as we continued to the ramp down the direct-to-consumer business. Third quarter 2024 Specialty Foodservice revenue increased 5.5% as our previously communicated growth strategy takes shape. We are actively working to recast our revenue by category reporting to make them more relevant to our new portfolio of businesses, and expect to begin the new reporting in the coming quarters. The following table sets forth IVFH's revenue by business category for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023 (unaudited):

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 % of Net

Sales September 30,

2023 % of Net

Sales %

Change Specialty Foodservice 15,583,758 91.6 % 14,775,073 87.1 % 5.5 % E-Commerce 1,120,040 6.6 % 1,824,699 10.8 % -38.6 % Logistics 305,973 1.8 % 270,443 2.1 % -14.7 % Total IVFH 17,009,771 100 % 16,958,489 100 % 0.3 %

Gross margins as a percentage of sales decreased during the current period to 25.2%, compared to 26.8% in the comparable period, representing a decline of 158 basis points. Although our margins have declined, they continue to stabilize as we transition away from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce business. In Q3, we also benefited from our renegotiated contract with our shipping provider, which significantly reduced shipping expenses.

Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (“SG&A”) decreased by $0.6 million, or 14.1%, to $3.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2023. SG&A as a percentage of sales decreased from 24.5% of sales during the three months ended September 30, 2023 to 21.0% of sales during the current period as we continued to thoughtfully reduce our expense structure. This reduction was primarily attributed to a decrease in non-cash share-based compensation by $0.3 million, advertising and marketing costs by $0.2 million, payroll and related costs by $0.1 million, depreciation and amortization by $0.1 million, and office-related expenses by $0.1 million. These reductions were partially offset by an increase in professional and legal fees amounting to $0.2 million, which were associated with the recent sale of iGourmet business and Golden Organics acquisition. Excluding non-cash compensation and non-recurring legal & transactional expenses, SG&A would have decreased by $0.5 million, or 11.0%, resulting in a 222 basis point reduction in SG&A as a percentage of sales compared to the comparable period.

The Company recorded GAAP net income from continuing operations for the 2024 third quarter of $1.3 million, compared to a net income of $123 thousand in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2024 third quarter was $737 thousand, or $0.014 per fully diluted share, compared to $528 thousand, or $0.011 per fully diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income accounts for the impact of non-core expenses including addbacks for one-time organizational restructure expenses, gains or losses on sale of assets or subsidiaries, tradename impairments, amortization expense, expense on the extinguishment of debt, and stock related expenses in both 2024 and 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2024 third quarter was $997 thousand compared to $921 thousand in the prior year.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2024 third quarter was $776 thousand compared to $633 thousand in the prior year.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world's best artisan food makers with top professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements, including those related to the Company's growth plans, reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein, which include words such as“should,”“could,”“will,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“plan,”“might,”“potentially”“targeting” or“expect”, or similar expressions. Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to current conditions and expected future developments, international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in the Company's public filings. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results and that there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, including, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with vendors and customers. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed from time to time in current, quarterly and annual reports filed by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at .

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,820,970 $ 5,327,016 Accounts receivable, net 4,965,381 4,307,726 Inventory, net 3,134,237 2,973,134 Other current assets 519,624 287,528 Assets held for sale 5,941,933 649,884 Current assets - discontinued operations - 95,861 Total current assets 19,382,145 13,641,149 Property and equipment, net 1,227,880 7,000,015 Right of use assets, operating leases, net 15,779 28,519 Right of use assets, finance leases, net 364,379 436,403 Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets 217,000 217,000 Total assets $ 21,207,183 $ 21,323,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,090,153 $ 6,252,951 Accrued separation costs, related parties, current portion 334,532 463,911 Accrued interest 91,251 95,942 Deferred revenue 886,787 1,312,837 Stock appreciation rights liability 731,181 255,020 Notes payable - current portion 125,259 121,041 Lease liability - operating leases, current 14,898 17,131 Lease liability - finance leases, current 151,984 115,738 Current liabilities - discontinued operations - 6,422 Total current liabilities 6,426,045 8,640,993 Note payable, net of discount 8,436,849 8,855,000 Accrued separation costs, related parties, non-current 541,025 791,025 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 881 11,388 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 46,942 219,266 Total liabilities 15,451,742 18,517,672 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 18) Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 52,562,238 and 52,538,100 shares issued, and 51,133,485 and 49,714,929 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5,395 5,251 Additional paid-in capital 43,055,316 42,762,811 Treasury stock: 2,644,297 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (1,141,372 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (36,163,898 ) (38,821,278 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,755,441 2,805,414 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,207,183 $ 21,323,086





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) For the Three For the Three For the Nine For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 17,009,771 $ 16,958,489 $ 49,398,874 $ 52,154,339 Cost of goods sold 12,725,537 12,419,325 37,312,903 39,354,071 Gross margin 4,284,234 4,539,164 12,085,971 12,800,268 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,570,339 4,157,015 11,559,747 12,782,029 Separation costs - executive officers - - - 1,945,650 Total operating expenses 3,683,526 4,157,015 11,559,747 14,727,679 Operating income (loss) 713,895 382,149 526,224 (1,927,411 ) Other income (expense:) Interest expense, net (217,275 ) (260,994 ) (642,212 ) (643,355 ) Gain on sale of assets 834,463 - 2,763,735 - Gain on sale of subsidiary - - 21,126 - Other leasing income 1,900 2,389 5,700 6,189 Total other income (expense) 619,088 (258,605 ) # 2,148,349 (637,166 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 1,332,983 123,544 2,674,573 (2,564,577 ) Income tax expense - - - 15,834 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,332,983 $ 123,544 $ 2,674,573 $ (2,580,411 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,847 11,189 $ (8,624 ) $ (100,151 ) Consolidated net income (loss) $ 1,334,830 $ 134,733 $ 2,665,949 $ (2,680,562 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) Net (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Net (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 50,995,008 49,193,476 50,518,152 48,909,277 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 51,639,238 49,235,998 51,162,382 48,909,277





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) For the Nine For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows used in operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,657,380 $ (2,680,562 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on disposition of assets (2,641,979 ) - Gain on sale of subsidiary (21,126 ) - Depreciation and amortization 211,488 429,048 Amortization of right of use asset 12,740 47,650 Amortization of discount on notes payable 3,850 2,013 Stock based compensation 313,773 328,177 Value of stock appreciation rights 476,161 274,755 Provision for doubtful accounts 40,667 108,694 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (697,821 ) (108,673 ) Inventory and other current assets, net (301,158 ) 17,616 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,281,618 ) (1,489,017 ) Accrued separation costs - related parties (379,380 ) 1,385,503 Deferred revenue (97,569 ) (463,833 ) Operating lease liability (12,740 ) (47,650 ) Net cash provided by (used) in operating activities (2,717,332 ) (2,196,279 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (309,262 ) (58,949 ) Cash received from disposition of asset, net of loan payoff 2,101,185 - Cash received from disposition of intangible assets, net of costs 525,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,316,923 (58,949 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from notes payable, net of costs - 3,285,588 Principal payments on debt (64,878 ) (52,405 ) Principal payments financing leases (136,078 ) (151,133 ) Principal payments on line of credit - (2,014,333 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (200,956 ) 1,067,717 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (601,365 ) (1,187,511 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,422,335 4,899,398 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - continuing operations $ 4,820,970 $ 3,535,862 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - discontinued operations $ - $ 176,025 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,820,970 $ 3,711,887 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 456,062 $ 572,879 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Reclassify fixed assets as held for sale $ 5,941,933 $ - Debt to Fifth Third Bank paid directly by Maple Mark Bank $ 353,815 $ - Issuance of common stock for severance agreement previously accrued $ - $ 168,000 Par value of shares issued, previously accrued $ - $ 66 Issuance of common stock for severance agreement previously accrued $ - $ - Reclassify fixed assets as held for sale $ 5,941,933 $ - Issuance of stock for cashless exercise of options $ 2 $ -





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA Calculations

(unaudited) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 2024 YTD 2023 YTD Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations (GAAP) $ 1,334,830 $ 123,544 $ 2,674,573 $ (2,580,411 ) Depreciation & Amortization (1) $ 42,926 $ 142,179 $ 211,488 $ 429,048 Interest expense - net $ 217,275 $ 260,994 $ 642,212 $ 643,355 Income tax provision $ - $ - $ - $ 15,834 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 1,595,031 $ 526,717 $ 3,528,273 $ (1,492,174 ) Adjustments: Separation Costs $ - $ 18,675 $ 68,791 $ 1,970,735 Unaccrued 2022 Leadership Bonus' Expensed & Paid in 2023 $ - $ - $ - $ 125,923 Other Restructuring Costs $ 5,000 $ 5,297 $ 185,087 $ 613,332 Stock Compensation Expense (3) $ 49,682 $ 350,053 $ 791,968 $ 601,309 Legal Fees - JIT Lawsuit $ - $ 19,996 $ 26,325 $ 76,476 Gain on Sale of Subsidiaries $ - $ - $ (21,126 ) $ - Other Legal & Transactional $ 182,103 $ - $ 223,926 $ - Commission on Sale of Asset $ - $ 247,300 Gain on sale of assets $ (834,463 ) $ - $ (2,763,735 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 997,353 $ 920,738 $ 2,286,809 $ 1,895,601 Adjustments: Depreciation $ (42,926 ) $ (131,847 ) $ (211,488 ) $ (398,054 ) Interest expense - net $ (217,275 ) $ (260,994 ) $ (642,212 ) $ (643,355 ) Income tax provision $ - $ - $ - $ (15,834 ) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 737,152 $ 527,897 $ 1,433,109 $ 838,358 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.014 $ 0.011 $ 0.028 $ 0.017 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (6) 51,162,382 49,235,998 51,162,382 48,909,277





Q3 2024 Q3 2023 2024 YTD 2023 YTD Revenue (GAAP) $ 17,009,771 $ 16,958,489 $ 49,398,874 $ 52,154,339 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 4,284,234 $ 4,539,164 $ 12,085,971 $ 12,800,268 Inventory Reserve $ - $ - $ 129,287 $ - Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 4,284,234 $ 4,539,164 $ 12,215,258 $ 12,800,268 Adjusted Gross profit margin % (Non-GAAP) 25.19 % 26.77 % 24.73 % 24.54 %





Q3 2024 Q3 2023 2024 YTD 2023 YTD Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 997,353 $ 920,738 $ 2,286,809 $ 1,895,601 Interest Expense -net $ (217,275 ) $ (260,994 ) $ (642,212 ) $ (643,355 ) Income Tax Expense - net $ - $ - $ - $ (15,834 ) Maintenance Capital Expenditures (8) $ (3,324 ) $ (26,476 ) $ (309,262 ) $ (58,949 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (9) $ 776,754 $ 633,268 $ 1,335,335 $ 1,177,463



(1) Includes non-cash depreciation and amortization charges.

(2) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

(3) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.

(5) Adjusted Net Income accounts for the impact of non-core expenses including addback for one-time organizational restructure expenses, gains or losses on sale of assets or subsidiaries, tradename impairments, amortization expense, expense on the extinguishment of debt, and stock related expenses in both 2024 and 2023

(6) GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

(7) Adjusted Gross profit is Gross profit adjusted to remove the impact of inventory reserve adjustments or non-recurring inventory related gains or losses.

(8) Maintenance Capital Expenditures is a component of“Acquisition of property and equipment (GAAP)” on the consolidated statement of cash flows. It represents management's assumptions of capital spending to maintain the company's current level of operations. It does not include expenditures on acquisitions (less cash acquired), nor does it include other capital expenditures made to fund growth of the current business.

(9) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures. The company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in understanding how existing cash flow from operations before working capital changes and non-recurring items after maintenance capital expenditures (which we believe the best proxy for over time is Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures) is utilized as a source of growing our business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the company has certain non-discretionary obligations that were not deducted from the measure.