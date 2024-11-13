(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for energy-efficient, aesthetically innovative lighting solutions is driving the architectural lighting market. Austin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Insights: According to the S&S Insider,“ The Architectural Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 9.39 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.65 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.96% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” Architectural Lighting Market Shines with Energy Efficiency and Smart Technology Integration The architectural lighting market is expanding due to growing demand for energy-efficient solutions driven by global sustainability concerns and the need to reduce energy consumption. Advancement in smart and IoT-based lighting systems enhance efficiency, adaptability, and aesthetics, making them ideal for commercial and residential projects where lighting serves as both a functional and decorative element. Lighting's role as a visual effect is increasingly valued, creating vibrant, contemporary spaces. Additionally, integrating lighting into Building Management Systems (BMS) enables complete control, improving functionality and energy savings. Government initiatives promoting green building standards further encourage businesses and homeowners to upgrade to modern lighting. By 2023, LEDs made up about 60% of the U.S. lighting market, indicating a significant shift from traditional lighting sources. LED adoption is estimated to save approximately 100 terawatt-hours annually, and by 2024, is expected to prevent 75 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.



Key Drivers of Growth in the Architectural Lighting Market: Components, Sources, Applications, and Regional Trends

By Component

The ballasts segment led the architectural lighting market in 2023, accounting for over 18% of market share. This dominance is due to the widespread use of LED and fluorescent lighting systems in architectural applications, where ballasts ensure a steady electricity supply for optimal operation of various lighting configurations. As energy-efficient, durable, and low-maintenance lighting options like LEDs gain popularity, the demand for high-performance, compatible ballasts is expected to continue growing.

The lamps segment is projected to expand over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for indoor and outdoor lighting solutions. Government initiatives to illuminate public spaces and enhance comfort are also boosting lamp demand, with companies employing diverse strategies to broaden their customer base and strengthen market presence.

By Source

In 2023, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) technology led the Architectural Lighting market, holding over 28% of the market share due to rapid advancements that have made LEDs more efficient, reliable, and adaptable. LEDs now offer enhanced brightness, color accuracy, and durability, serving as a superior alternative to traditional incandescent and fluorescent bulbs.

The High-Intensity Discharge (HID) segment is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.87%, with strong demand from applications that require high-intensity lighting to cover expansive areas, such as public spaces, retail malls, and sports arenas.

By Application

Indoor lighting dominated with over 76% of the market share in 2023. Rapid urbanization and population growth worldwide are driving the development of new residential and commercial buildings, which boosts demand for architectural lighting solutions in spaces like homes, offices, and retail environments.

Outdoor lighting is also set to grow at a CAGR of 8.83%, driven by a rising trend of creating extended living spaces outdoors. Driven by the growing trend of enhancing outdoor living spaces. It includes applications such as street lighting, landscape illumination, and facade lighting, with demand fuelled by urbanization, sustainability goals, and aesthetic enhancements. Technological advancements like energy-efficient LEDs and smart lighting systems are further propelling growth.

By End Use

The commercial segment led the Architectural Lighting market with a 57% share, driven by demand for energy-efficient lighting in offices, retail spaces, and public buildings, where aesthetics and functionality are key.

The residential segment is projected to grow at a 9.38% CAGR as homeowners increasingly prioritize comfort, energy savings, and smart lighting technologies, making residential architectural lighting a popular choice for enhancing living spaces.

Asia Pacific's Dominance in the Architectural Lighting Market Amid Urbanization

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of over 45% in the Architectural Lighting market, a position expected to remain through the forecast period. Rapid urbanization across the region, with billions moving from rural areas to cities for economic opportunities, is fueling this growth. The World Bank projects that by 2030, around 55% of the Asia-Pacific population will live in cities. As urbanization accelerates, the Architectural Lighting market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the need to enhance cityscapes and create visually appealing environments.

Recent Development



August 2024: Häfele expanded its lighting solutions with the introduction of the versatile Delft Series, designed for modern interiors.

March 2024: WAC Lighting unveiled its KONSTRUKT modular lighting system at LEDucation 2024 in New York City. The system features customizable, field-cuttable channels and versatile lighting elements for high-end commercial applications, emphasizing scalability and performance. March 2024: The Light + Building event in Frankfurt, Germany, showcased a strong recovery in the industry, with over 2,000 exhibitors participating.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

