IBN And Cryptocurrencywire Announced As Media Sponsors Of The Future Of Digital Assets Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW), two of the 60+ brands under IBN , are excited to announce their engagement as official partners for the upcoming Future of Digital Assets '24 . The event, organized by Benzinga, will occur at Convene Brookfield Place, 225 Liberty Street, New York City, NY 10281.

This exclusive one-day meeting for digital asset and traditional finance thought leaders offers exceptional networking opportunities and in-depth discussions on the future of finance. Attendees will have the chance to explore groundbreaking investment opportunities, engage with over 1,000 capital market leaders, and experience the latest advancements in alternative asset classes.

More than 60 prominent speakers will be featured at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, providing unique perspectives and insights. Big speakers include:



Grant Cardone, Founder and CEO of Cardone Capital

Anthony Pompliano, Founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management

Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck

Raoul Pal, Co-Founder of Real Vision

Dan Morehead, Founder and CEO of Pantera Capital

Maja Vujinovic, CEO of OGroup

Dan Tapiero, CEO and CIO of 1RT and 10T

Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO of The Digital Chamber Mario Nawfal, host of Twitter/X's largest show and Founder/CEO of IBC Group



As the official newswire, CCW will provide comprehensive media coverage, including traditional wire dissemination, article syndication, and distribution across social media channels. This effort aims to create widespread interest among investors, consumers, industry professionals, and journalists, enhancing the overall visibility of speakers, participating companies, and the conference.

As the official media sponsor, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communication resources to boost visibility for event organizers, speakers, exhibitors, and companies across a wide array of digital channels. IBN's syndication extends to over 5,000+ syndication partners and 60+ IBN brands , such as CryptoCurrencyWire and TechMediaWire, reaching an audience of over 2 million social media followers.

Jason Raznick, Founder of Benzinga, stated,“We are thrilled to host the Future of Digital Assets conference in November 2024. IBN and CCW bring invaluable strategic communications and social media expertise, helping us extend the event's reach. We look forward to a successful collaboration with the dedicated teams at IBN and CCW.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Communications at IBN, added,“With the rapid evolution of digital assets, this conference is both timely and relevant. Amid economic challenges and global shifts, digital assets offer a compelling wealth generation opportunity. We're excited to support Benzinga in driving recognition for this important event.”

The Future of Digital Assets '24 conference promises an exceptional platform for education and networking in this rapidly evolving sector. With a lineup of visionary leaders and industry pioneers, the event is set to foster dialogue, encourage collaboration, and contribute to shaping the future of finance.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...