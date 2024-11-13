Reviva Labs Appoints Lotus Brokers As Exclusive Reps For Colorado & New Mexico, Expanding Brand Presence In Key Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reviva Labs partners with Lotus Brokers to expand its brand presence in Colorado and New Mexico, enhancing growth and promoting natural skincare sales.

Tracy Mcilroy

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reviva Labs , part of the Sendayco, LLC family and known for its legacy of trust, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Lotus Brokers , who will serve as the exclusive representative of Reviva Labs in Colorado and New Mexico. This appointment includes managing and expanding the Reviva Labs brand presence at Natural Grocers and other retailers in these regions, strengthening its market footprint in natural skincare.

“Reviva Labs has a well-established legacy in the skincare industry, known for blending nature and science to deliver results-driven products,” said Troy Augustine, CEO of Sendayco, LLC.“With Lotus Brokers' deep understanding of the Rocky Mountain market and commitment to excellence, we're confident in our shared vision to bring Reviva Labs to more consumers seeking natural, high-quality skincare solutions.”

Tracy Mcilroy, President of Lotus Brokers, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating,“We're thrilled to represent Reviva Labs and bring their exceptional line of skincare products to more consumers in Colorado and New Mexico. Our team is passionate about connecting consumers with natural and effective skincare options, and we look forward to working with retailers like Natural Grocers to achieve this.”

The collaboration will leverage Lotus Brokers' extensive knowledge and strong retail relationships to accelerate Reviva Labs' growth in these key markets, enabling more consumers to experience the brand's unique approach to natural skincare.

About Lotus Brokers

Founded on a commitment to natural health and wellness, Lotus Brokers is a leading broker representing top brands in the Rocky Mountain region. With a focus on strategic growth and customer-focused service, Lotus Brokers excels at connecting brands with their ideal consumer base and building lasting partnerships with retailers in the natural products sector.

About Sendayco, LLC:

Founded in 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leader in natural products, providing high-quality solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. With a portfolio that includes Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, Emily's Naturals, Aesthetics Unique, and Reviva Labs, Sendayco brings together decades of expertise and commitment to safe, innovative, and cruelty-free skincare. The addition of Reviva Labs, with its 51 years of pioneering experience in natural skincare, enhances Sendayco's dedication to effective, trusted products available worldwide through major retailers, spas, and health food stores. For more information, visit .

