Brenton“Brent” Wright Of Virely And Dealsby To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- There are over thirty-three million small businesses in the United States, that's 99.9% of all businesses. While it is a statistic that we can all appreciate, there are many challenges that small businesses face on a daily basis. One of the most prevalent is gaining and retaining new customers. Our guest has developed an innovative web and app-based marketing that helps small businesses accomplish this important objective. This is the story of Brenton“Brent” Wright.

Brenton“Brent” Wright is the founder and CEO of Virely LLC. Established in 2021, Brent and Virely also launched Dealsby, the technology used by Virely for their web and app-based referral marketing technology platform. For this upcoming show, Brent will discuss Dealsby.

Currently operating throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, what Brent refers to as The Atlanta Perimeter, Dealsby is a unique type of community-centric and geolocation-based referral marketing technology.

“Our mission is to reshape the small business marketplace, one referral at a time,” declares Brent.

“It will give small businesses the ability to offer unique and customizable customer referral programs for their business that are web and app-based,” explains Brent.“There are many different types of marketing technologies, but they are all mainly silo-driven, meaning that it is a marketing tool for an individual company. Dealsby plans to ultimately be a nationwide, yet community-centric, marketplace of small businesses that will be based on geography and specialty. Dealsby will focus on three main specialty areas – restaurants, retail, and professional services. When you visit their website or access their app through Android or Apple, there is a“Dealsby” map that will launch on your desktop, tablet, or mobile device with member businesses within a thirty-mile radius from your current location or to the location that you select. What you then do is refer those Dealsby member businesses in exchange for a pre-approved member small business discount using your SMS, email, or social media. This helps small businesses that are Dealsby members to be referred more frequently to new potential customers faster, because regular customers are looking for savings opportunities.”

Dealsby helps drive customer acquisition, retention, and improve customer loyalty. Consumers, and their referrals, can refer our member small businesses to their family and friends in just a few clicks and be instantly rewarded with a discount on a first time or future purchase.

“It takes about two minutes for a business to sign up and even less time to create and launch a customer referral campaign,” adds Brent.

Brent even offers an E-Book for those that wish to gain insights about Dealsby, customer acquisition, and ways to grow your small business.

“What makes Dealsby truly different is that it brings consumers together with small businesses in their community through our proprietary technology instead of the consumers going out to find the businesses,” notes Brent.“Dealsby provides a hyperlocal, community-centric, geolocation-based small business mapping tool that is web and app-based. Dealsby bring everyone together, all with a community-centric feel, as you only see Dealsby member businesses and their great referral rewards offers within a thirty-mile radius on the Dealsby map.”

“It's more than just B-to-B,” summarizes Brent.“It's B-to-B-to-C – Business to business to customer. Customers are looking to save money; businesses are looking for more customers. It's truly a win-win situation for both.”

“One of the added benefits to using Dealsby is that it contributes to reducing the carbon footprint by encouraging motorists to make shorter, more local trips, and therefore reduces greenhouse gas emissions,” shares Brent.

Despite the infancy of Dealsby, Tech Times ranks it as number five in the category of Top 5 Best Customer Advocacy Software in 2024.

“How I got started was because my parents were small business owners,” recalls Brent.“Customer acquisition was always a pain point for them back in the 1980's, as it is today. I wanted to create something that could help small business owners like them. This truly motivated me. This idea originally started out on a legal pad, and in 2020, I began to develop the many algorithms and business processes for the Dealsby referral marketing technology.” Dealsby has come a long way from inception to a proprietary referral marketing technology.

As for the future, Brent plans to geographically expand beyond the Atlanta Metropolitan area and make Dealsby a nationwide available service. He also wants to focus on additional industries besides restaurants, retail, and professional services. In addition, Brent seeks to incorporate AI into Dealsby.“This is going to be an evolving technology,” confirms Brent.

“We're introducing a disruptive technology to the small business community,” concludes Brent.“It's a new way of doing things. It's a new way to support your local small business and to save money. It's the app that puts your small business on the map!”

