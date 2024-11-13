Sourcepass Named Inaugural Member Of Highest Tier Of Pax8 Voyager Alliance Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, is proud to announce that they have been named an inaugural member of the Galactic level of the Pax8 Voyager Alliance Program.

The Pax8 Voyager Alliance partner program provides global partners with a modern approach to achieving success. Fueled by innovation and investment, the program is tailored to meet Pax8's partners' specific needs and provides a scalable, strategic growth path. Through elevated enablement, education, and support, Pax8 Voyager Alliance empowers partners to thrive at every stage of their journey.

This new program is built entirely around Pax8's partner Marketplace experience and introduces partners to a tiered model. This approach provides differentiated experiences thoughtfully curated to match their unique business needs and size. As partners reach higher levels in the program, they'll unlock new benefits that elevate their experience and fuel their growth.

Recognized as Pax8's Global Partner of the Year during the company's Beyond 2024 partner event, Sourcepass has now earned the Voyager Alliance program's top tier status, underpinning its position as a leader in managed IT services that support and drive growth for its clients.

"We are honored to have had a long-standing, strong partnership with Sourcepass over many years, so it's only fitting that our Global Partner of the Year is now setting a new bar for Galactic tier partners," said Craig Donovan, Chief Experience Officer at Pax8. "Congratulations to Sourcepass for being a top performer within the highest tier of our Voyager Alliance program that provides them with all the benefits to leverage for continued growth and scale."

"We're excited to build on our partnership with Pax8, whose innovative solutions make them an invaluable resource for Sourcepass," said Chuck Canton, CEO of Sourcepass. "Our top-tier status in the Voyager Alliance program reinforces our commitment to delivering leading-edge technology through Pax8 that drives our clients' success. The program's scalable, strategic structure supports our rapid growth, while its automation and transparency streamline processes, allowing our team to focus on delivering an IT experience that our clients love."



About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit .



About Pax8

Pax8

is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 39,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

