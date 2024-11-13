New Research Uncovers Surge In SAP Automation As S/4HANA Migrations Accelerate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Complex SAP-centric business processes continue to hinder full-scale, organization-wide automation

BURLINGTON, Mass, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today released new findings from a survey conducted in collaboration with the Americas SAP Users Group (ASUG). Announced during the ASUG Tech Connect event, the Unlocking in SAP: 2025 Trends and Challenges

report provides important insight into the adoption, maturity, and challenges of automation in SAP environments.

Findings reveal the increasing importance of data and process automation in digital transformation efforts, alongside the key factors hindering success.

The latest research by Precisely and Americas SAP Users Group (ASUG) shows that SAP S/4HANA migrations have recently gained sudden momentum

Automation Adoption Increases Despite Persistent Challenges

The survey shows that 58% of organizations now use automation for SAP migrations and digital transformation projects – an increase from 43% in the 2023 report. Alongside this, the research highlighted a 69% reduction in the number of organizations reporting low automation maturity – dropping from 13% in 2023, to just 4%.

Despite this progress, many businesses still face hurdles in reaching full automation maturity. Most organizations (56%) report having a "medium" level of automation, indicating a blend of automated and manual processes. Furthermore, half of the respondents (50%) stated that they implement automation selectively, choosing a case-by-case approach rather than adopting it organization-wide.

A key reason for these trends in automation is the increasing complexity of SAP-centric business processes, particularly when it involves the creation and management of master data. The majority of respondents (61%) report integration with existing business processes as the biggest challenge when adopting process automation , a significant increase from just 39% in 2023. This is closely followed by 53% of respondents citing the complexity of business processes as a key obstacle to success.



SAP S/4HANA Migrations Gain Sudden Momentum

Alongside

increased focus on automation, the research further reveals a significant shift towards SAP S/4HANA adoption as the 2027 deadline for migrations fast approaches. By the end of 2024, 50% of respondents will have migrated or started migration to S/4HANA, with another 30% planning to make the move within the next two years.

The news is in stark contrast to previous industry reports showing slow rates of adoption. The migration from legacy SAP ERP systems to S/4HANA is a notoriously complex process, which can require the parallel operation of both legacy and new systems, alongside significant data management challenges. Successful companies

rely on process automation to accelerate complex SAP business processes, enabling them to create new master data and transaction data in SAP systems, update mass amounts of data throughout the SAP landscape using Excel, and perform data migration from existing systems to S/4HANA.

"Organizations realize that as they expand automation efforts and advance digital transformation strategies within their SAP environments, challenges with business complexity and integrations increase," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "Our end-to-end automation solutions, combined with our powerful data integrity capabilities, empower customers to overcome these obstacles – enabling them to gain the speed, agility, and trusted data needed to stay ahead of the competition."

Access the Unlocking Automation in SAP: 2025 Trends and Challenges report to learn more.

About Americas SAP Users Group (ASUG)

ASUG is the world's largest SAP user group. Originally founded by a group of visionary SAP customers in 1991, its mission is to help people and organizations get the most value from their investment in SAP technology. ASUG currently serves thousands of businesses via companywide memberships, connecting more than 130,000 professionals with networking and educational resources to help them master new challenges. Through in-person and virtual events, on-demand digital resources, and ongoing advocacy for its membership, ASUG helps SAP customers make more possible. Learn more at .

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at .

