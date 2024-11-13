Digital Brands Group To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024
11/13/2024 9:16:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-545-0523 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 288336 or referencing Digital Brands or via the web by using the following link:
About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.
Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis , CEO
Email: ...
Phone: (800) 593-1047
SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.
