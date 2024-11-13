Upwave Welcomes Peter Daboll To Its Advisory Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former iSpot.tv Chef of Strategy and Insights Brings 25+ Years of Expertise in Advertising Effectiveness to Upwave's Advisory Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , the leading analytics for brand advertising, today announced the appointment of Peter Daboll to its Advisory Program. With more than 25 years of experience in advertising measurement and a track record of innovation, Daboll's addition is another milestone in Upwave's mission to redefine brand measurement and drive industry-leading solutions for advertisers.

Daboll's career is defined by his pioneering work in integrating advanced measurement models, AI tools, and innovative testing systems to enhance advertising success. As CEO of Ace Metrix , he transformed video metrics, leading to the company's acquisition in 2020. His leadership roles at iSpot.tv , Yahoo! , and comScore Media Metrix revolutionized how brands measure ad performance, setting new benchmarks with AI-driven advertising measurement and semantic analysis tools.

A well-respected thought leader and author of the best-selling book AD-itude , Daboll has shared his insights on CNN , FOX , and CNBC , and has been featured in AdAge and other leading publications. His contributions to advertising research have earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious "Great Mind" award from the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF).

In his new advisory role at Upwave, Daboll will collaborate closely with the leadership team to guide strategic initiatives, enhance the company's advertising measurement capabilities, and explore new avenues for growth. His expertise will directly benefit Upwave's brand and agency clients by driving more precise and actionable insights, ensuring their success in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“We're thrilled to have Peter join our Advisory Program,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave.“His unmatched expertise in advertising effectiveness–particularly creative effectiveness–combined with his forward-thinking approach to measurement, will be a game-changer as we push the boundaries of innovation in brand analytics. Peter's insights will be pivotal in helping us deliver even more powerful solutions that drive success for our clients, cementing Upwave's leadership in transforming the future of brand advertising.”

“I'm excited to join Upwave at such a pivotal moment for the brand measurement industry,” said Daboll.“Upwave is at the forefront of revolutionizing how brands optimize and measure success, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in media and technology to help the company reach new heights.”

Daboll joins an esteemed group of notable members of the advisor program and Upwave investors, including Dan Robbins (Roku), Josh Chasin (VideoAmp), Dan Beltramo (Vizu), Pierre Bouvard (Westwood One), Jonah Goodhart (Moat, Mobian), Auren Hoffman (LiveRamp, Safegraph), Bob Ivins (TVSquared, Telly), Harmon Lyons (IAS, TransUnion), George Musi (Horizon, IPG), Eric Roza (Datalogix), Marcy Simon (Agent of Change), and Scott Symonds (The Trade Desk, AKQA).

