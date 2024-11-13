E-Commerce Simplified Expands Its Range Of Services With A Powerful New Website And A Seamless Booking System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ranked Among The Top 15 Agencies by Clutch for PPC, Marketing, and Social Marketing

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simplified, a full-scale e-commerce marketing agency specializing in PPC, e-commerce marketing, social media marketing, and conversion rate optimization (CRO), has launched a redesigned website aimed at enhancing user experience and accessibility. The updated site provides a smoother browsing experience for visitors, allowing them to easily explore the agency's range of services.In addition to the improved design, E-commerce Simplified has integrated an advanced booking system. This new feature enables users to seamlessly schedule free strategy calls , streamlining the consultation process for businesses seeking to enhance their marketing performance.Recognized by ClutchThey have also been recognized by Clutch as one of the top 15 agencies in the categories of Amazon PPC, e-comm marketing, and social media marketing. This recognition highlights the agency's ability to deliver effective and measurable results across a range of digital marketing services.The newly launched website also includes detailed case studies showcasing the agency's work across different industries. These case studies illustrate how they have successfully implemented Amazon ad campaigns, Shopify marketing, and social ad strategies to drive significant growth for their clients.Words from the CEO"We are excited to introduce these updates to our website, which reflect our ongoing efforts to enhance the client experience," said Ayan Mullick, Founder & CEO of E-commerce Simplified. "Being recognized by Clutch as a top agency in several key marketing categories underscores the strength of our team and the strategies we offer to help businesses thrive in a competitive online environment."For more information about their services, visit the newly launched website at .About E-commerce SimplifiedE-commerce Simplified is an e-commerce marketing agency offering services in Amazon advertising, e-commerce marketing, social media marketing, and conversion rate optimization. The agency provides data-driven strategies to help businesses achieve sustainable growth and optimize their digital marketing efforts.

