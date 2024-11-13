Bihar: Two Girls Die Due To Food Poisoning In Patna Shelter Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) Two young girls died due to food poisoning at a shelter home, Aasra Grih Centre, in Patna's Shastri Nagar area in the last seven days.

An official said that the deaths occurred on November 7 and November 10 while nine other girls remain in critical condition and are currently receiving at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where doctors report symptoms of severe diarrhoea, vomiting, and fainting spells among the affected.

The girls reportedly consumed khichdi on the evening of November 7 during Chhath Puja celebrations. Shortly after the meal, over 30 girls began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning, leading to the critical condition of 11 individuals.

The incident has prompted Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh to initiate an official inquiry.

“We have formed a committee, led by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), to investigate the cause and determine responsibility. We will take appropriate action against those found responsible. More than 30 people fell ill after eating khichdi while remaining critical and were admitted to PMCH. Investigation is being done by forming a team under the leadership of ADM. Action will be taken against the culprits," he said.

The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety standards at shelter homes, and authorities are focused on ensuring swift accountability to prevent further tragedies.

Saket Kumar, the Secretariat SDPO, who visited the spot on Wednesday, said a medical response team has been mobilised, comprising a doctor, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), and an ambulance at the shelter home.

“We are investigating the matter from all angles to find the culprits. The postmortem reports of the deceased have not come yet. Following the incident, the authority of the shelter home informed the social welfare department about the incident. Nine of the affected girls are currently receiving treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) under close supervision from district authorities,” Kumar said.