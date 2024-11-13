Jiushi Public Transportation Group Leads The Way In Smart Public Transportation In The Era Of Mobile AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To accelerate the development of smart public transportation,

Jiushi Public Group partnered with China Shanghai to create a using RedCap cameras. This network enables video streaming and leverages the rapid integration of 5G-Advanced and Internet of Vehicles, making Jiushi Public Transportation Group a pioneering of smart public transportation in the era of mobile AI. During the recent PT 2024 held in Beijing, Yang Fubin, Manager of the Information Management Department of Jiushi Public Transportation Group, along with Lu Heng, a first-level expert from China Telecom Shanghai, and Bao Bisai, Vice President of Huawei's 5G & LTE FDD Domain, shared the fascinating story behind Jiushi Public Transportation Group's success in smart public transportation.

How Can Urban Public Transportation Overcome New Challenges and Move Forward?

With the development of the society and economy and the improvement of people's quality of life, transportation options have become increasingly diverse. Compared to the past, where people crowded onto buses and rushed to catch them, the public transportation industry now faces a series of new challenges and problems and urgently requires reform and innovation. As Jiushi Public Transportation Group is an important operator of public transportation in Shanghai, Yang Fubin said, " the public transport system faces issues such as accurately matching passenger flow, improving safe driving, and intelligent dispatching, which directly affect the travel experience of citizens. Passenger comfort, driving safety, and operational efficiency are key areas that need to be improved in the public transportation system."

To address the aforementioned challenges, Jiushi Public Transportation Group is actively promoting digital transformation and shifting its focus towards the development of a smart public transportation system. Leveraging 5G-Advanced networks and RedCap terminals, they have established an Intelligent Analysis and Command Center system, positioning themselves as a pioneer in the field of Internet of Vehicles innovation nationwide. This system involves installing five RedCap onboard high-definition cameras connected to the network on each bus, transmitting high-definition video streams to monitor vehicle and passenger status in real time. This enhances the overall efficiency and safety of public transportation services, while optimizing operational scheduling to ensure a comfortable riding experience.

According to Lu Heng, the Intelligent Analysis and Command Center system has high network requirements, which are mainly reflected in the following areas.

Firstly, there is a need for a high upstream network capacity.

The connected vehicle network requires high-quality data transmission capabilities to support real-time monitoring of vehicle positioning, passenger flow, and vehicle status. With each vehicle equipped with five 1080p high-definition cameras, a large upstream network capacity of 50 Mbps is required to support this.

Secondly, low latency is required

to ensure timely alerts to drivers and ensure safe driving. The network latency needs to be less than 100 ms to improve end-to-end response speed.

Thirdly, high reliability is necessary

to ensure the security of data transmission, prevent hacker attacks and data leaks, and achieve service stability.

5G-Advanced Networks Promote the Upgrade and Development of Smart Public Transportation.

By integrating 5G-Advanced networks and AI technology, public transportation is directly empowered to monitor real-time traffic conditions, effectively improving traffic management efficiency, reducing accident rates, and ultimately achieving a safer and more efficient travel environment. Speaking about the innovative technologies of 5G-Advanced network applications, Bao Bisai said, "From a technical perspective, Huawei's latest 5G-Advanced solution achieves a tenfold increase in network capacity through innovations in ultra-broadband, multi-frequency, multi-antenna, intelligence, and green aspects. It accelerates the upgrade of connectivity between people, homes, things, industries, and vehicles, helping carriers to efficiently and smoothly build 5G-Advanced networks while providing solid network support for industry applications."

China Telecom Shanghai has adopted a 3CC 5G-Advanced network solution using 2.1 GHz 8T8R and 3.5 GHz MIMO. By combining the 40 MHz dedicated uplink bandwidth of the 2.1 GHz FDD spectrum with the 3.5G Hz 200 MHz TDD spectrum, it achieves an ultimate uplink experience and meets the data upload needs of connected vehicles.

With the Power of 5G-Advanced and Mobile AI, Jiushi Public Transportation Group Embarks on a New Journey of Transformation.

Today, Jiushi Public Transportation Group has achieved remarkable results by combining RedCap cameras, 5G-Advanced networks, and AI technology to address challenges in the public transportation system and promote the development of smart public transportation.

Firstly, there has been an improvement in passenger comfort : China's first-ever comfort prediction system for buses has been introduced, covering over 5,100 buses. It provides precise predictions every 10 seconds, with an accuracy rate of over 95%. As a result, the average waiting time has been reduced by 6 minutes.

Furthermore, passenger safety has been significantly enhanced : The AI recognition technology is used to monitor driving behavior constantly. The intelligent alert system provides instant notifications in emergency situations, effectively reducing blind spots and decreasing the traffic accident rate by 76%.

Thirdly, there has been an improvement in operational efficiency : By utilizing 5G-Advanced networks for information-based operations, Jiushi Public Transportation Group has seen a significant increase in the accuracy of data analysis. This has greatly optimized public transportation service efficiency, resulting in a public transportation usage rate of over 45% in the central city.

Looking ahead, 5G-Advanced networks have not only changed the conventional operation mode of public transportation, but also laid the foundation for the development of smart cities. With the full commercialization of 5G-Advanced networks in 2024, Shanghai's public transportation system will enter a new era of increased safety and efficiency, becoming a global leader in smart transportation. As Yang Fubin said, "The deep integration of 5G-Advanced and the Internet of Vehicles will create unprecedented travel experiences to citizens and promote the intelligentization of urban transportation."

