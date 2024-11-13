Blinken Warns Of A Firm Response As N. Korean Soldiers Join Ukrainian Battlefield

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday the presence of North Korean in Ukraine's battlefield, adding that this "demands and will get a firm response."

In a joint press with Secretary General Mark Rutte at NATO Headquarters, Blinken emphasized that fully intends to use every remaining day to further support Ukraine and ensure it can effectively defend itself against Russia.

Blinken added that it is critical for the alliance to find ways to work together more effectively, given the indivisibility of security between different theatres including the Euro-Atlantic area, the Indo-Pacific, and even the Middle East.

He praised NATO's recent focus on strengthening partnerships with the Indo-Pacific region, pointing out that NATO would continue this approach in the coming weeks and months.

The US Secretary of State stressed the importance of strengthening the defense industrial base to ensure that spending is directed towards the necessary defense capabilities within the alliance.

For his part, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged that, with the US support, Ukraine "has prevailed and Russia has not won," stressing that the alliance needs to do more to support Ukraine.

Rutte also warned that Russia is receiving support from North Korea, China, and Iran, stressing that the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions have become increasingly interconnected, making enhanced cooperation among allies essential.

Blinken arrived in Brussels for urgent talks with NATO Secretary General and North Atlantic Council leaders to expedite assistance to Ukraine following the election of Donald Trump, as Ukrainians face the risk of losing the support of their greatest ally.

Biden administration has moved quickly to provide additional weapons to Ukraine following Trump's victory, alongside efforts to disburse over USD 6 billion in remaining aid before the inauguration of the new president on January 20th. (end)

arn









MENAFN13112024000071011013ID1108881786