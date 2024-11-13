Arab League Calls For Assuming Responsibilities On Education In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab League called on Wednesday on all legal, human rights and institutions to assume their responsibilities towards the educational process in Palestine, amid the war waged by the Israeli on the occupied territories.

This came at the conclusion of the meeting of the Educational Programs Committee directed to Arab students in the occupied territories in its 108th session.

In a speech he delivered during the meeting, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador Saeed Abu Ali, stressed the importance of continuing to support for the educational process for the Palestinians.

He pointed out that the education sector and all its components were subjected to destructive Israeli targeting, which resulted in a major disaster in terms of human and material losses that affected all components of education.

There are more than 30,000 children, both male and female, who have fallen as martyrs and suffered wounds, amid the destruction of 93 percent of the educational sector's buildings, he added.

He pointed out that 70 percent of the 200 UNRWA schools were bombed and destroyed, and 130 university buildings and facilities were demolished, while more than 750,000 male and female students were deprived of their right to continue their education in their schools and universities.

As for the situation in the West Bank, Ambassador Abu Ali said that the educational process, including East Jerusalem, has been disrupted by the escalation of violence in recent months.

More than 780,000 students have been affected by restrictions on movement, increased violence, and fear of harassment by settlers and Israeli forces since October 7, 2023.

The Committee on Educational Programs for Arab Students in the Occupied Arab Territories held its 108th session over four days at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

It was headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Palestinian Ministry of Education, Ayoub Alian.(end)

