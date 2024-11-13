Lunit Partners With VIDI Group To Deliver AI-Powered Mammography To France's Largest Radiology Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Agreement to make Lunit INSIGHT MMG accessible to over 400 sites across France

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced a strategic alliance with VIDI Group, the largest private radiology and radiotherapy in France, to expand the deployment of its AI solution, Lunit INSIGHT MMG, across the network's extensive system of 400+ sites and 1,200 doctors. This partnership represents a significant step in enhancing breast cancer screening efficiency and quality in France, with VIDI's network representing nearly a quarter of the French private radiology market.

Representatives from Lunit and VIDI Group sign a partnership agreement to expand access to AI-powered mammography solutions at JFR 2024. From left to right: Teri Thomas, CBO of Lunit and CEO of Volpara; Amélie Libessart, VIDI Managing Director of General Operations; Réda Berrehou, VIDI Director of Partnerships; JaeMin Oh, Lunit General Manager of Business Development; and Stéphane Mercurio, Lunit Regional Manager for France. (Courtesy of Lunit)

The collaboration with VIDI builds on a track record of successful implementations across the network, with multiple VIDI members adopting Lunit INSIGHT MMG since 2021. Dr. François Pey from Coradix in Perpignan noted the solution's high specificity and advanced deployment capabilities, stating, "Lunit INSIGHT MMG is the ideal companion for radiologists, providing confidence by ensuring nothing is missed without increasing false positives. It allows us to reduce the need for additional spot views and certain ultrasounds."

VIDI's decision to formalize its relationship with Lunit, following several successful real-life deployments, was announced at JFR 2024. Through this agreement, Lunit INSIGHT MMG will be listed as a recommended solution for all VIDI members, simplifying access and furthering VIDI's commitment to innovative healthcare solutions.

Amélie Libessart, Managing Director of VIDI, commented on the partnership: "I'm delighted with this partnership, which is part of VIDI's strategy to encourage the early adoption of innovative solutions that have been previously tested by members of the network for the comfort they provide to doctors and the improvement in diagnostics and care they enable. In a context where waiting times are a major public health issue, streamlining the patient journey using AI makes perfect sense."

"With more than 60,000 new cases of breast cancer in mainland France in 2023, making it the leading cancer in women in both incidence and mortality, the need for AI to support early detection and diagnosis has never been greater," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "By combining VIDI's extensive network and commitment to medical excellence, we are confident that Lunit INSIGHT MMG will become an indispensable ally in the fight against breast cancer, enabling radiologists to see what would otherwise be missed and, ultimately, to save more lives."

Through this partnership, Lunit aims to accelerate its footprint in the French market while also exploring broader collaboration opportunities with VIDI in education, communication, and product development, fostering further innovation in radiology.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130) is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We harness AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 4,500 hospitals and medical institutions across 55+ countries.

Our clinical studies have been published in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as the ASCO and RSNA. In 2024, Lunit acquired Volpara Health Technologies, setting the stage for unparalleled synergy and accuracy, particularly in breast health and screening technologies. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit .

About VIDI

VIDI network is a pioneer in French liberal radiology and radiotherapy. Through its independence, VIDI defends a medical project for the benefit of the quality of care for all patients. Thanks to its national network, VIDI facilitates access to excellence of diagnostics and care, as well as specialist radiologists in all areas of expertise and radiotherapists, spread across France. The VIDI cooperative network brings together 400 medical imaging sites and over 1200 radiologists and radiotherapists. All are mobilized to perform the most relevant and efficient medical imaging examinations throughout the care pathway, from screening to interventional, from diagnosis to treatment. For more information, .

