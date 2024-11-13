XTI Aerospace Announces Javier De La Peña's Appointment To Corporate Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, (NASDAQ: XTIA ) ("XTI Aerospace" or the "Company") today announced that Javier de la Peña, Strategy and Operations Executive at Woven by Toyota, a Toyota Motor Corporation Group Company, has joined the XTI Aerospace Corporate Advisory Board.

Mr. de la Peña is a strategic leader with over 15 years of experience driving transformative initiatives in the transportation, robotics and sectors. In his current role at Woven by Toyota, a Toyota Motor Corporation Group Company, he is focused on advancing Toyota's vision of sustainability and next-generation mobility services. Mr. de la Peña plays a key role in shaping software-side strategies that have a global impact. He earned a master's degree at Georgetown University and completed fellowships at Google and eBay, where he developed a well-honed approach to market expansion and digital innovation.

"I have been very fortunate to be part of global innovation efforts within the family of Toyota companies," said Mr. de la Peña. "The more I learned about XTI Aerospace and the TriFan 600 aircraft, the more apparent it became to me that this was a game-changing innovation of which I wanted to be a part."

"I am excited to add Javier's knowledge around technology and transportation innovation to our Corporate Advisory Board," said Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of XTI Aerospace. "Additionally, Toyota has made significant investments into the eVTOL sector, specifically Joby Aviation, demonstrating their overall commitment to next-gen transportation initiatives. Given Javier's unique role at Toyota, we are very fortunate to have him involved in helping to advise XTI Aerospace as we develop the TriFan 600 and bring it to market."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace ) (NASDAQ: XTIA ) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of up to 345 mph and a range of approximately 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace , and follow the Company on

LinkedIn ,

X , and

YouTube .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI Aerospace, the advantages of XTI Aerospace's technology, XTI Aerospace's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations. XTI Aerospace undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI Aerospace's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Contacts

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web:

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED