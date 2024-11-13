(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterLinc Mortgage is thrilled to announce the addition of Brian Ramey as Business Development Manager. With over 12 years in the mortgage industry, Brian brings a community-focused recruiting style and a commitment to team cohesion that aligns seamlessly with InterLinc's mission of growth, excellence, and support. As InterLinc continues to expand, Brian's leadership promises to amplify the company's presence in new markets and connect professionals to a meaningful career community.

I always say that hustle is a skill, and I'm proud of helping talented professionals find a place where they belong.

InterLinc Mortgage Welcomes Accomplished Business Development Professional, Brian Ramey, as New Business Development Manager

A graduate of Wright State University with a degree in Business, Brian is skilled in creating trust and confidence in every professional interaction. His career includes impactful roles at Rapid Mortgage, Fidelity Mortgage, USA Mortgage, and CrossCountry Mortgage. Reflecting on his success, he shares, "I always say that hustle is a skill, and I'm proud of helping talented mortgage professionals find a place where they truly belong."

Joining InterLinc is more than a new role for Brian-it's a mission. "I'm inspired by InterLinc's vision and excited to help showcase the incredible culture we offer. I want every mortgage professional to know they have a place here where they are valued and can grow," he says.

InterLinc Mortgage is equally enthusiastic about the journey ahead. "I am thrilled to have Mr. Ramey join the team here at InterLinc. I believe Brian has the energy and the passion to help spread the word about what we do and how it can benefit the right individual," says James Durham, Senior Vice President.

Gene Thompson, CEO, adds, "Mr. Ramey is a great addition to the Business Development team, and I am excited about the passion he has for being a part of this organization's vision for growth."

With Brian's proven expertise and dedication, InterLinc is poised to reach new heights, welcoming talented professionals to join a company that values growth, collaboration, and career fulfillment.

About InterLinc Mortgage:

InterLinc Mortgage, a leading privately-owned mortgage company, is committed to providing exceptional service and fostering a culture of success for its team and clients. With intentional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on quality over quantity, InterLinc Mortgage continues to thrive in a dynamic market.

