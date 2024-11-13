Jackpot Launches In Colorado Providing Consumers Mobile Lottery Access Across The Centennial State

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lottery ticket provider launching with all-new Scratchers offering

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Jackpot , the and app that allows individuals to safely and securely order official state lottery tickets and scratchers from their mobile phone and other devices, announced its launch in Colorado. On the heels of the Colorado Lottery's 40th anniversary last year, the Centennial State will feature both draw games and Scratchers (digital scratch off games).

With Jackpot, Colorado players can instantly buy tickets for nationwide games such as Mega Millions and Powerball, as well as their favorite state lottery games, including Cash 5, Pick 3, Lucky 4 Life, and more. The innovative platform purchases tickets on behalf of its customers from an official state lottery retailer, displaying a scan of their ticket and transferring winnings under $600 in real-time to their account. For prizes greater than $600, Jackpot securely delivers the ticket to the winning player so they can collect the winnings from the Colorado Lottery.

"At Jackpot, we remain committed to growing the safe and secure access to the lottery across the country and we could not be more excited to add Colorado as our seventh state," said Jackpot CEO and co-founder, Akshay Khanna. "Last year, the Colorado Lottery reached $4 billion in proceeds and they give back millions of dollars each year to state parks, schools, and various projects. They're also notably invested in responsible gaming, which has been a staple at Jackpot since its inception. We can't wait to become part of the Colorado community and provide an accessible and reliable lottery experience for players."

Not only will Colorado residents have access to their favorite state lottery games, they will also have access to Scratchers - the digital scratch ticket offering focused on expediting the convenience and the processing times of scratch-off games. Jackpot will launch with five of the most popular scratchers in Colorado, including $3,000,000 Supreme, Casino Ca$h Chips, $250,000 ORO, and more. Customers simply have to "scratch" their device screen with their finger or mouse to reveal their scanned ticket and potential winnings. Jackpot delivers the industry's fastest online lottery scratch card experience after undergoing a comprehensive business process review by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), which ensures its method for ordering and processing lottery scratch tickets is accurate and functions as expected for both Jackpot and the player.

This year marks the Colorado Lottery's fourth consecutive year generating a new sales record, amassing over $900 million in revenue . This year's success translates to more than $196 million in funds allocated to beneficiaries throughout the state. Since its first ticket sale in 1983, the Lottery has allocated over $4.2 billion to good causes across the state.

Jackpot has continued to raise the bar for responsible gaming through the integration of modern conveniences and safety guardrails, one of the key distinctive features of digital lottery platforms. The company has significantly invested in responsible gaming protections by allowing customers to set spend limits, setting default limits on daily deposits, providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior be detected. Jackpot is the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

To get started, download the

Jackpot Lottery App

on the iOS or Android App Stores, or visit

to learn more.

About Jackpot

Jackpot allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit

or download the iOS or Android app.

SOURCE Jackpot

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED