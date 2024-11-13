Home In A Box - Zhou & Ma's Grain&Gather At Art Shopping 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers Andi Zhou and Siyuan Ma are redefining the role of design in humanitarian aid with their groundbreaking project, "Grain&Gather". Featured at Art Shopping 2024 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris from October 18 to 20, this innovative packaging and service design concept challenges traditional approaches to food assistance for international refugees.

Grain&Gather

Grain&Gather

Continue Reading

"Grain&Gather" stood out at Art Shopping 2024 for its innovative approach to humanitarian aid. Held at the Carrousel du Louvre-one of the world's most iconic cultural venues-the exhibition highlighted the intersection of art and design. "Grain&Gather" was one of the standout projects, notable not only for its creativity but also for its powerful social impact. The project aligns with growing efforts to humanize design, offering a model for how creativity can be leveraged to address global challenges.

"Grain&Gather" emphasizes that food assistance should not only nourish the body but also support emotional well-being. The design centers on a house-shaped packaging made from recycled cardboard, symbolizing home, security, and hope. This thoughtful packaging evokes a sense of warmth and stability, turning a simple food package into a powerful symbol of comfort for those displaced by crisis.

The project addresses a critical need for inclusive, culturally sensitive solutions in refugee support. Each package features clear allergen information and dietary details, ensuring that refugees-many of whom face language barriers and cultural dislocation-can make informed choices about their food. In addition, the design includes postcards and loyalty cards, offering a personal touch that encourages continued use of food bank services without fear of bureaucratic hurdles or documentation. These small, meaningful details help foster a sense of welcome and security, creating a bridge between displaced individuals and the services they rely on.

At its core, "Grain&Gather" reimagines humanitarian aid, offering an empathetic and human-centered solution. Rather than viewing food assistance as a mere transaction, the project elevates it to an experience that supports both physical and emotional health. By focusing on the human need for connection, the design promotes dignity and respect, qualities that are often overlooked in traditional aid models. In a world where refugees are frequently reduced to statistics or distant concerns, "Grain&Gather" seeks to humanize the experience, turning food assistance into a tool for creating belonging and community.

Earlier in 2024, "Grain&Gather" was also showcased at the Vancouver Art Exhibition "Call It A Day" (October 17–19) and the "Nothing is Not" Beijing 798 Art Week (September 30–October 6), reaching a global audience and sparking conversations about the role of design in addressing urgent social issues. These exhibitions have brought attention to the transformative potential of design to make a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable populations.

About the Designers

Andi Zhou and Siyuan Ma bring a wealth of expertise and vision to this project. Zhou, an expert in user experience design, is known for her ability to translate complex human emotions into intuitive, impactful solutions. Her work is rooted in a deep commitment to underserved communities and a belief in the power of design to create positive social change. Siyuan Ma, with a background in cutting-edge AI and technology, brings a unique perspective to the project, emphasizing the importance of human values in design. Together, they've created a solution that not only addresses immediate needs but also transforms the experience of food aid into something more meaningful and holistic.

Media Contact:

Ana Tsiung

6465718222

[email protected]

SOURCE Zhou & Ma

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED