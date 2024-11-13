Urinalysis Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$7.088 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.44%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The urinalysis is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% from US$4.296 billion in 2025 to US$7.088 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the urinalysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$7.088 billion by 2030.A urinalysis is a common test that analyzes urine samples to screen for or analyze different medical conditions. It comprises three sections: physical examination, chemical examination, and microscopic examination. The physical examination analyzes the color and clarity of urine, whereas the chemical examination checks for the presence of chemicals such as glucose, ketones, protein, and blood. The tiny examination analyzes urine under a microscope to identify red blood cells, white blood cells, microbes, and crystals. A urinalysis can be utilized to screen for conditions such as diabetes, kidney illness, and urinary tract infections , and monitor the medical conditions of the patients.The market is anticipated to encounter expansion due to the growing predominance of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, UTIs, and kidney infections. As the geriatric populace ages, regular health checkups and checking of chronic conditions become more imperative. Urinalysis is a basic, non-invasive test that is appropriate for elderly patients. Progressions in urinalysis innovation, such as automated analyzers and point-of-care testing (POCT) gadgets, make it speedier, more exact, and more convenient. Also, rising disposable incomes and government activities in healthcare are promoting access to diagnostic tests like urinalysis, particularly in developing nations.The market is developing with the launch of new and advanced equipment and technological progression, for instance in December 2023, Siemens Healthineers presented the Atellia UAS 60 Analyzer, a compact solution for pee sediment examination, which provides high-resolution computerized imaging that reproduces manual microscopy, permitting laboratory experts to rapidly and accurately analyze and report urine sediment outcomes.Access sample report or view details:Based on the product type, the global urinalysis market is classified into Instruments and consumables. Instruments are further partitioned into automated urine analyzer, semi-automated urine analyzer, and point-of-care pee analyzer whereas consumables are categorized into reagents, kits, dipsticks, and disposables. The worldwide urinalysis market is anticipated to develop essentially due to the expanding demand for consumables like dipsticks, reagents, and sample cups. The expanding recurrence of urinalysis due to chronic illnesses and a focus on preventive healthcare are moreover contributing to the demand for new supplies. The increasing geriatric populace increases the requirement for regular health checkups, and advances in the need for consumables. Instruments whereas vital, represent a one-time buy for healthcare facilities.Based on the test type, the market of global urinalysis is classified into pregnancy & fertility urinalysis, biochemical urinalysis, and sediment urinalysis. Biochemical urinalysis is expected to essentially contribute to the urinalysis market development due to its pivotal role in illness screening and management, especially in diagnosing and monitoring constant conditions like diabetes, kidney illness, and urinary tract infections. Additionally, with the predominance of these conditions increments, the request for biochemical urinalysis to screen and monitor them moreover rises. Technological progressions in instruments and test strips make biochemical urinalysis more accurate, effective, and user-friendly.Based on the application, the global urinalysis market is categorized into urinary tract diseases, diabetes, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pregnancy and fertility, and others. The worldwide urinalysis market is predicted to develop altogether in the coming years due to the expanding predominance of infections like urinary tract infections (UTIs), diabetes, and kidney diseases. Urinalysis is a cost-effective device for early detection, permitting prompt treatment and progressed patient results. Moreover, urinalysis helps manage chronic conditions like diabetes and kidney disease, permitting alterations in treatment plans. Whereas other applications like pregnancy testing and liver infection diagnosis are vital, they are not as broad.Based on the end-user, the global urinalysis market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutions, and home care settings. Hospitals and clinics are essential users of urinalysis due to the high volume of patients requiring diagnosis and treatment. This segment is anticipated to develop but at a slower rate than other emerging segments. Diagnostic labs are anticipated to see consistent development, as they give testing services for hospitals and other healthcare suppliers.Based on Geography, North America is expected to have a major share of the global urinalysis market in the anticipated period. North American healthcare infrastructure prioritizes early illness detection, driving a rise in demand for urinalysis. The region's expanding predominance of diabetes, UTIs, and kidney illnesses is propelled by the adoption of progressed urinalysis instruments and test strips. The strong presence of major producers of urinalysis instruments and consumables in North America gives a home-field advantage in the expansion of the market within the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global urinalysis market that have been covered are ARKRAY, Inc., 77 Elektronika Kft., Siemens Healthineers AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Analis sa/nv., Neomedica d.o.o., and Mindray Medical International Limited.The market analytics report segments the global urinalysis market on the following basis:.BY PRODUCT TYPEoInstruments.Automated Urine Analyzer.Semi-automated Urine Analyzer.Point-of-Care Urine AnalyzeroConsumables.Reagents.Kits.Dipsticks.Disposables.BY TEST TYPEoBiochemical UrinalysisoPregnancy & Fertility UrinalysisoSediment Urinalysis.BY APPLICATIONoUrinary Tract InfectionsoDiabetesoKidney DiseasesoLiver DiseasesoPregnancy and FertilityoOthers.BY END-USERoHospitals & ClinicsoDiagnostic LaboratoriesoResearch & Academic InstitutionsoHome Care Settings.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.South Africa.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ARKRAY, Inc..77 Elektronika Kft..Siemens Healthineers AG.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd..Beckman Coulter, Inc..Abbott Laboratories.Sysmex Corporation.Neomedica d.o.o..Mindray Medical International Limited.Analis sa/nvExplore More Reports:.Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market:.Global Cancer Diagnostics Market:.Tissue Diagnostics Market:

