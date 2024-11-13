Dubai's First LEED Gold-Certified Residential Project Wins Two Prestigious Awards at the 2024 Arabian Property Awards

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE – 13 November 2024: ZāZEN Properties, a leading sustainable and homegrown property developer in the UAE, proudly announces its recent recognition by the Arabian Property Awards (APA), a world-renowned mark of excellence since 1993 and an integral element of the Middle East’s real estate landscape. The company’s second project, ZāZEN Gardens, which also serves as a key milestone for the country, as Dubai’s first LEED Gold-Certified residential development, has earned two notable awards for the APA 2024:



• Apartment/Condominium Development of the Year

• Residential Development (20+ Units) of the Year



ZāZEN Properties’ recognition highlights the project’s contribution to the Arabian real estate market. The official awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Habtoor Grand Resort Hotel in Dubai, UAE, with Lord Waverley, Chairman of the Judges, presenting the awards on stage. This will mark the second time that ZāZEN Properties has secured an award at the APA, with the first win taking place in 2022-2023 when the company won “Residential Real Estate Project of the Year” for its flagship development, ZāZEN One in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT).



Madhav Dhar, COO and founding member of ZāZEN Properties, commented: “Being recognized for ZāZEN Gardens as Dubai’s first LEED Gold-certified residential project is a milestone not only for us but for sustainable urban development in the UAE. As a homegrown brand that has been able to achieve what we have so far, with much credit going to Sheikh Mohammed and the wise leadership of the country, such awards, especially from the Arabian Property Awards, validate our commitment to creating homes that prioritize both environmental responsibility and high-quality living. We’re incredibly proud that ZāZEN is continuing to set a benchmark in sustainable real estate, and we look forward to advancing these standards to continue supporting key governmental initiatives such as the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.”



With three developments in its portfolio – ZāZEN One in JVT, ZāZEN Gardens in Al Furjan, and ZāZEN Ivy in Al Furjan – ZāZEN Properties’ sustainable-first offering has only just begun reshaping the UAE’s residential landscape. The company is set to announce its next project in Al Furjan in the coming weeks, adding to its rapidly growing portfolio of projects that provide investors and end-users with a community-centric, premium living experience.







