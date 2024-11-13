KETURAH RESERVE INFRASTRUCTURE WORKS COMPLETED

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 13 November 2024: Keturah, the revolutionary global luxury wellbeing real estate and hospitality concept has announced the completion of infrastructure works at Keturah Reserve, its luxury residential development in Meydan, which offers transformational living through the design of space. Following a rigorous process, the project’s main contractor will be appointed in the following week to start work on the development, which is scheduled for completion by Q3 2027.

Keturah Reserve will feature 93 townhouses, 90 villas, 533 units across six apartment block buildings. The project is the first residential development in the Middle East to immerse residents in nature through Bio Living to improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its occupants.

Bio Living at Keturah Reserve creates the perfect synergy between the interior design, architecture and landscape, in complete respect of the surrounding ecosystem.

In his comments, Mo Moghrabi, Chief Development Officer at Keturah, said: “We are thrilled to announce the completion of infrastructure works and eagerly anticipate appointing the main works contractor to bring this project to life. Keturah Reserve embodies the highest standards of luxury living and introduces the region's first Bio Living concept. This project is created to elevate and enrich the lives of all generations of our residents, and we are confident it will set a new benchmark for the regional real estate sector.”

Keturah Reserve exemplifies meticulous planning in its design, harmonizing the flow of air, light, color, space, texture, and material. Homes feature double volume interior spaces that naturally enhance air flow, complemented by super-efficient VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) technology, which reduces energy costs, improves comfort, and maintains consistent temperatures across different zones. The architecture optimizes natural daylight without its heat or glare, and as daylight fades, architectural lighting enhances the body's circadian system, improving mood, comfort, alertness, and sleep quality.





